Everything We Know About The Upcoming Film ‘On Swift Horses’

It seems like 2025 is going to be the year of faithful book-to-screen adaptations and I’m all here for it. With a lineup of films such as People We Meet On Vacation, The Housemaid, and Mickey 17, I expect to see a lot of readers stocking up on these books before running into the theaters. But there’s one adaptation in particular that I’m especially excited for and it’s On Swift Horses. Based on Shannon Pufahl’s book, On Swift Horses is guaranteed to make fans cry and, of course, fall in love this spring.

With a cast led by Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones, can you blame me for getting ready for opening night already? While the film was just announced on Feb. 7, the official trailer dropped on Feb. 13, getting many people excited for the movie to hit theaters in the Spring. With the trailer now out for all to see, here’s everything we know so far about On Swift Horses. Just so you know, I’m already ready to make On Swift Horses my entire personality for 2025.

What Is On Swift Horses About?

On Swift Horses follows Muriel and Lee as they move to California after the Korean War. As the couple begins to settle into their new life, they are visited by Lee’s younger brother, Julius, who begins to unravel their world. While Lee believes they should stay in California, he travels to Las Vegas and meets Henry, a co-worker at the casino he begins to work at. The two start a relationship and eventually fall in love with one another.

Back in California, Muriel begins to explore a new life of her own as she falls into gambling on racehorses, and begins to fall in love with Sandra, her neighbor. Both stories begin to intertwine in their own different ways, and everyone’s secrets may be at stake.

Who is starring in On Swift Horses?

On Swift Horses will star some of our favorite actors, including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, Sasha Calle, and Don Swayze. With a cast this stacked, I believe we’re going to get some incredible performances in On Swift Horses. The film is directed by Daniel Minahan and will be distributed by Sony Pictures Classics.

When will On Swift Horses be released?

After having its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, On Swift Horses will be having its U.S. premiere during the South By Southwest Film & TV Festival as the closing night film on March 13. Fans can expect On Swift Horses to premiere in theaters on April 25 in the US, so we won’t have to wait long to see our faves on the big screen.

I’m anxiously counting the days until I can see On Swift Horses, but until then, I’m definitely going to be preparing myself for it by reading the book.