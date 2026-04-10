Here’s Why Fans Think Olivia Rodrigo & Sabrina Carpenter Are Collabing At Coachella

As Sabrina Carpenter gears up for Coachella as a 2026 headliner, fans are convinced something bigger is in the works: a surprise onstage collaboration with none other than Olivia Rodrigo. Neither artist has confirmed anything, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from reading between the lines of the artists’ recent social media activity.

The speculation ramped up after Carpenter posted a teaser video to her social media accounts yesterday, which fans quickly began dissecting. Many pointed out visual similarities to Rodrigo’s “drivers license” music video — from the moody nighttime aesthetic to the retro car as a central visual — leading some to believe the references could be intentional. Even before the video dropped, fans were picking up on hints of a collab on Rodrigo’s new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, after Rodrigo posted a clip of a pink locket being secured on a bridge with an “SC” locket nearby. Combined with both artists being in the Coachella orbit, the two posts have only fueled theories that the two could be teasing not just a song, but a shared stage.

The connection between Carpenter and Rodrigo isn’t coming out of nowhere. The two artists have long been linked in the public imagination, largely due to the highly publicized love triangle involving Joshua Bassett and the release of Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, in 2021. While none of the parties ever fully confirmed the narrative, the perceived tension became a defining pop culture moment — one that shaped both artists’ early careers and fanbases.

@andrewramdat Livies are curious of Olivia Rodrigo’s pin ‘Super Sweet’ Is Olivia Rodrigo TEASING a Sabrina Carpenter Collab? In a new video, Olivia Rodrigo gives fans a sneak peak to her new song ‘drop dead’. In that same video she is seen wearing a pin that reads ‘Super Sweet’. That same pin is seen on Olivia when she placed a lock in London near the lock with Sabrina Carpenter’s initials on it. Fans are theorizing a Sabrina Carpenter collab considering all the similarities. #oliviarodrigo #sabrinacarpenter #supersweet #oliviarodrigosupersweet ♬ original sound – Andrew

A joint appearance on Coachella’s mainstage would mark a full-circle moment. In the years since, both Carpenter and Rodrigo have carved out distinct lanes in pop: Rodrigo leaning into alt-rock-inspired songwriting, and Carpenter embracing glossy, upbeat pop. A shared stage at Coachella wouldn’t just be a viral moment; it would signal a kind of narrative closure that fans have been projecting onto them for years.

Obviously, social media is buzzing at the social media tease. Across platforms, fans are speculating, manifesting, and, in some cases, emotionally preparing.

🚨| Sabrina Carpenter seemingly teases Olivia Rodrigo appearance at her Coachella set tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/gRivaSsaaH — kay ✮ (@divamcrae_) April 10, 2026

Fans speculate Olivia Rodrigo may be hinting at a Sabrina Carpenter collab after spotting a padlock marked “S♡C” next to hers in latest ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ teaser. 👀



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/8NTylVKIm0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2026

sabrina carpenter arresting olivia rodrigo walk with me pic.twitter.com/vNwIMuIEAe — maya (@trueb1ueee) April 10, 2026

feel like sabrina will bring out olivia & someone else big idk who this week. next week maybe madonna if they really do have a song & taylor! — head virgo’s groove stan (@WESTHONEYSIDE) April 10, 2026

thinking about sabrina bringing in olivia at coachella the chills i got… — glizzy gulper 🧡 (@tsunderewife) April 10, 2026

Or, fans also think Rodrigo could be Carpenter’s “Juno” arrest.

Please sabrina arrest Taylor tonight and Olivia next friday pic.twitter.com/KRs2Vs3fF3 — ophelio (@lovelybride89) April 10, 2026

I don’t think Sabrina is going to bring Olivia out 😭 but I do think Sabrina is going to arrest her during Juno — ✶ Arielle Targaryen is so in LOVE💗 (@good4uAri) April 10, 2026

Whether or not the collaboration actually happens, the anticipation alone proves just how invested fans still are in this storyline — and how quickly Coachella can turn a single surprise into a full-blown pop culture moment. For now, fans will be refreshing feeds, rewatching clips, and reading into every leading detail, just in case.