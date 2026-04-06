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Culture > Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo Locks Are Popping Up Worldwide — & Fans Have Theories

Is Olivia Rodrigo dropping a single on April 17? Well, according to the viral “lock theory,” fans think so. ICYMI, pink locks with Rodrigo’s initials have been popping up worldwide — and on April 6, she confirmed through a series of posts on Instagram that they have something to do with her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. And, of course, fans have tons of theories.

When Rodrigo began posting the locks on April 6, fans were quick to take notice. Each lock is in a different location — New York, LA, London, and Paris — and they all have her initials in her iconic branding. Additionally, fans were able to make out words written on each one: “April,” “drop,” “17th,” and “dead.”

On her posts, fans were clearly in shock, with one commenting “WAIT WAIT OMG,” and another writing “OMG WHATS HAPPENING.” They also wasted no time speculating, naturally. 

For the most part, fans think the locks are teasing the release of the album’s lead single on April 17, which they think could be titled “Drop Dead.” Some Livie also believe that the locks themselves could be a clue for the name of the speculated single, with @pophive commenting on one post, “First single titled ‘Locket’ ? 👀”.

On Twitter/X, fans are only pushing the theories further.

This is the first time in two years since Rodrigo has released new music. Her last album, GUTS (Spilled), was the deluxe edition of sophomore record GUTS. So, to say fans have been itching for this upcoming album is an understatement. For months, fans have theorized online about the title, release date, and that it would feature love songs, which would set it apart from her first two albums. And these locks are just feeding the fans what they’ve been craving.

Whatever Rodrigo has planned, Livies can expect a big drop on April 17 — and I couldn’t be more excited.

Alisha Allison

Buffalo '24

Alisha Allison started as a national writer for the Entertainment/Culture section of Her Campus in January 2024.

Alisha graduated from University at Buffalo. She has gained journalism experience from writing stories for her journalism classes, as an assistant editor on the news desk (former staff and contributing writer) for her university’s student-led newspaper, and a writer for Her Campus Buffalo. She was on the executive board for two chapters of national organizations at UB. Alisha plans on attending law school in the future.

In her free time, she enjoys listening to music and spending time with her friends and family. She also likes watching television shows, movies, and video essays, and reading novels. 