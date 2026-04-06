Is Olivia Rodrigo dropping a single on April 17? Well, according to the viral “lock theory,” fans think so. ICYMI, pink locks with Rodrigo’s initials have been popping up worldwide — and on April 6, she confirmed through a series of posts on Instagram that they have something to do with her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. And, of course, fans have tons of theories.

When Rodrigo began posting the locks on April 6, fans were quick to take notice. Each lock is in a different location — New York, LA, London, and Paris — and they all have her initials in her iconic branding. Additionally, fans were able to make out words written on each one: “April,” “drop,” “17th,” and “dead.”

On her posts, fans were clearly in shock, with one commenting “WAIT WAIT OMG,” and another writing “OMG WHATS HAPPENING.” They also wasted no time speculating, naturally.

For the most part, fans think the locks are teasing the release of the album’s lead single on April 17, which they think could be titled “Drop Dead.” Some Livie also believe that the locks themselves could be a clue for the name of the speculated single, with @pophive commenting on one post, “First single titled ‘Locket’ ? 👀”.

On Twitter/X, fans are only pushing the theories further.

"DROP DEAD APRIL 17" IM SCREAMING!!!!!!🔒🩷 pic.twitter.com/xw7lEKwSvu — TT loves olivia ♡ (@allamericantt13) April 6, 2026

DROP DEAD APRIL 17? #youseemprettysadforagirlsoinlove — Ian⸆⸉🪐❤️‍🔥 OLIVIA IS COMING (@luvsourtosaturn) April 6, 2026

drop dead by olivia april 17 we smile — ⭐️🎀🌱 (@watermeIonsvgar) April 6, 2026

DROP DEAD APRIL 17 NEW OLIVIA SINGLE OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/vEd6rQq8Et — hales (@famefuckers) April 6, 2026

is the olivia single called drop dead??!!! #oliviarodrigo — clara 🐾🤍 (@WEALM0STBROKEUP) April 6, 2026

the idea of olivia placing the locks herself and being unable to hide it and wearing a lock on her purse and making a lock pun when asked about girl so in love during the paris fashion show only for some of us to spend weeks calling the locks fan-made — angie 𓏲ּ𝄢 OR3 READY (@rachelivias) April 6, 2026

🚨 | Olivia Rodrigo’s lead single is rumored to be named “drop dead” and is set to release on April 17th. pic.twitter.com/fA0QPrx1GP — Olivia Rodrigo Charts (@chartsdrigo) April 6, 2026

SO EXCITED FOR OLIVIA SINGLE WORDS CANNOT EXPRESS ANFKANFNCNASOFOASKC — kay ♧ MET ZOUIS (@_coacoac_28_) April 6, 2026

ONLY 10 DAYS TIL A POTENTIAL BRAND NEW OLIVIA SINGLE ARE YOU KIDDING ME https://t.co/ZczOP7MBRb — avy ✶ (@weneedademoman) April 6, 2026

This is the first time in two years since Rodrigo has released new music. Her last album, GUTS (Spilled), was the deluxe edition of sophomore record GUTS. So, to say fans have been itching for this upcoming album is an understatement. For months, fans have theorized online about the title, release date, and that it would feature love songs, which would set it apart from her first two albums. And these locks are just feeding the fans what they’ve been craving.

Whatever Rodrigo has planned, Livies can expect a big drop on April 17 — and I couldn’t be more excited.