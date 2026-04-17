Livies, we are *so* back. On April 17, Olivia Rodrigo officially kicked off her you’re pretty sad for a girl so in love era with the upcoming third album’s debut single, “drop dead.” This single marks her return to music after the conclusion of the GUTS era after her release of GUTS (spilled), which included five additional tracks, including hits like “obsessed” and “so american.” With Rodrigo concluding the GUTS (spilled) album with her first love song, many fans were left speculating what was in store for her third album. And how did it begin? With none other but a love song.

Along with the release of her “drop dead” single, Rodrigo simultaneously released a music video alongside it. Where was the MV filmed? None other than the Palace of Versailles, a stunning museum located in France. What says “pop star royalty” more than being able to film your music video in a completely empty Palace of Versailles?

Rodrigo teased her album by having lockets located throughout the world, leaving fans wondering if they overlooked the clue of having them placed in Paris. And if that’s the case, who knows what other clues could be hiding in Rodrigo’s lockets?

More to come…