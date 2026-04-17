Olivia Rodrigo Totally Mentioned Her & Her Ex’s Zodiac Compatibility On “Drop Dead”

Olivia Rodrigo has just made her long-awaited return to music, releasing her first single of the you look pretty sad for a girl so in love era, “drop dead.” The song serves as a testament to how all girls feel when they start to have a crush — stalking them on the internet, daydreaming fantasies with them, and, of course, comparing horoscope compatibility… especially when it comes to a Pisces and a Gemini.

Following the release of the single, Rodrigo also dropped a music video for “drop dead.” In the video, Rodrigo was shown dancing in the Palace of Versailles — commissioned by King Louis XIV —, leading fans to speculate that the song is about none other than Rodrigo’s former boyfriend, Louis Patridge.

“drop dead” is Rodrigo’s first original song since the release of GUTS (spilled) in March 2024, including hits like “obsessed” and “so american” — the latter being Rodrigo’s first love song. Many fans theorized Rodrigo’s third project to be a love album of sorts, but after her split with Patridge in December 2025, many were left wondering what to expect. And now, we *finally* have a glimpse of what to expect for the you look pretty sad for a girl so in love‘s June 12 release.

The “Pisces and Gemini” Lyric Might Nod to an Ex — or two (or three)

In the song, a certain lyric seems to confirm the muse of “drop dead.” In the bridge, Rodrigo sings, “Pisces and Gemini / But I think we might go really nice together.” I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who instantly Googled to see what Louis Partridge’s zodiac sign was — and, sure enough, I was met with an answer: Yes, Louis Partridge is a Gemini — and, as we know, Rodrigo is a Pisces.

Now, Partridge isn’t the only Gemini that Rodrigo’s been romantically linked with — both Zack Bia and Adam Faze are Geminis as well. This begs the question: are the stars not aligned for the two signs? As a girl who is obsessed with anything related to star sign compatibility, this lyric instantly made me curious about the compatibility of Pisces and Gemini, especially since it seems like Rodrigo is suggesting that it’s quite the unlikely pairing. After all, what girl hasn’t ignored the preconceived notions about her star sign compatibility with her crush if it’s… well… not the answer we wanted.

Pisces and Gemini zodiac compatibility, explained

So, how compatible are Gemini and Pisces? Pisces are known for their dreamy view of the world, while Geminis are known for their quick wit and realist mindset. While this could seem like an opposites-attract pairing, Gemini grounding Pisces and Pisces encouraging a more idealistic perspective of life, it’s not without effort. But who knows? Maybe once the relationship matures, it can become something very beautiful.

However, a major qualm of the Pisces and Gemini connection is their ability to communicate. Surface-level communication will come naturally, but Gemini could struggle to understand or empathize with Pisces in the way that they yearn to be. Small talk (and sexual chemistry, which is why these signs often end in a friends-with-benefits situation) comes with ease, while deeper conversation requires effort.

Because they struggle to understand each other on a deep level, it’s encouraged that Gemini and Pisces remain friends (unless you want to talk about the weather with your partner!)

And Rodrigo, girl, maybe it’s time to date a different sign.