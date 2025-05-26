Awards show season is in full swing, with the American Music Awards just around the corner on May 26 at 8 p.m. EST. The AMAs is known for always having the music industry’s latest and greatest in attendance. With categories ranging from country to K-pop, there’s potential for pretty much any big star to be in the audience. But fans can’t help but wonder, who exactly will be on the guest list? So far, fans know that Jennifer Lopez will be hosting and Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, and Reneé Rapp will be performing. Though, many are still wondering, will Olivia Rodrigo be at the AMAs? Here’s what we know so far.

Rodrigo isn’t nominated in any categories this year. She was last nominated in 2021, being recognized for her debut album Sour and receiving the most nominations of the night. That year, she even took home the award for New Artist of the Year. She also gave a showstopping (and tearjerking) performance of her song “traitor,” too. But it looks like this year, she has not been slated to perform at the awards ceremony.

So, will Olivia Rodrigo be at the AMAs? Though it doesn’t look likely, never say never! Rodrigo’s next scheduled performance is the Governor’s Ball on June 7 in New York City, which she’ll be headlining. So with that being said, it looks like she may have some space in her schedule to attend the AMAs. Nothing is certain yet, but it’s definitely a possibility!

Though Rodrigo hasn’t attended the AMAs for the past three years, fans shouldn’t lose hope just yet. While she remains pretty busy — between spilling her Guts, launching her Crumbl cookie collab, and becoming the new face of Lancôme — there’s still a chance she’ll make it to Las Vegas for the awards ceremony. And being one of pop music’s It Girls right now, her attendance at the AMAs would totally make sense.

Even if Rodrigo isn’t there, there’s still lots in store for this year’s AMAs. Kendrick Lamar is this year’s most-nominated artist, leading with 10 nominations. Post Malone is the next runner-up, with eight nominations, and Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey all earned seven nominations each. So, there’s a pretty good chance that each of these stars will be in attendance. Not to mention, the AMAs are entirely fan voted! To cast your votes for your favorite artists, go to VoteAMAs.com.