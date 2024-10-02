Attention Livies, An Olivia Rodrigo ‘Guts’ Concert Special Is Coming

Get ready Livies, because you’ll soon be able to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour in the comfort of your own home! On Oct. 2, Netflix announced it will stream the pop star’s GUTS World Tour performance at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, beginning Oct. 29.

“wake up livies! OLIVIA RODRIGO: GUTS WORLD TOUR is coming october 29!!!! good idea right?,” Netflix’s Instagram post read.

Rodrigo has been on tour since February 2024, in support of her sophomore album GUTS and had some astounding supporting acts such as Remi Wolf and Chappell Roan (who can forget that iconic TikTok that they did together?).

With the upcoming debut of the concert special, Rodrigo expressed her excitement in a statement obtained by Variety. “I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in person, now you can have the best seats in the house!” the statement read. “And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

Rodrigo expressed her excitement further in an Oct. 2 newsletter to her fans. “Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour comes out Oct. 29 on Netflix. I really hope you dig it! I’m so thankful to everyone who has supported this tour and made this year of the most exciting years of my life. I hope you get your popcorn out for the movie! Sending lots and lots of love your way!”

Since Rodrigo is expected to wrap up the GUTS Tour on Oct. 22 in Sydney, Australia, her fans are definitely looking forward to keeping the good vibes of the GUTS tour going with this concert special.

OMG OCT 29th the GUTS WORLD TOUR CONCERT FILM!!!!! Ahhhhhh !!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 @LiviesHQ @oliviarodrigo pic.twitter.com/FLxORNkITT — soph is a VAMPIRE| !🧛🏻‍♀️❤️‍🩹🩸| fan acc (@spiceypisces101) October 2, 2024

CAN’T WAIT !! i’m so proud of you, love you forever my girl ⭐️⭐️ — ava IS SEEING GRACIE (@justaliviegirl) October 2, 2024

THIS IS THE BEST NEWS I COULD’VE EVER WOKEN UP TO TODAY!! — johnny ⭐️ | fan acc (@jonaweenie) October 2, 2024

Since I didn’t get to go this makes me happy🥹 — Aileen 🩵 (@repswifttt13) October 2, 2024

If you weren’t able to go see Rodrigo in person, you’ll now have the opportunity to rock out to her hit songs right at home. It’s a *good* idea, right?