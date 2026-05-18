6 Differences Between ‘Off Campus’ Season 1 & The Book It’s Based On

Summer’s hottest TV show is finally here, and it’s none other than the college ice hockey romance Off Campus. While it’s an acclaimed book series by Elle Kennedy that was first published in 2015, it’s just now being adapted into a TV series on Prime Video. Every girl on BookTok knows that the Off-Campus book series is seen as a holy grail for all rom-com lovers. Each book in the series honors a different fan-favorite romantic trope — whether it’s fake dating, opposites attract, friends with benefits, or a redemption arc, there’s something for everyone. The entirety of Season 1 premiered on May 13, adapted from Kennedy’s beloved book series.
Season 1 heavily follows the fan favorite couple of the first book in the series (The Deal), Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham. Calling all lovers of a good ‘ol fake dating trope, this season is for you. Aspiring musician Hannah and ice hockey captain Garrett embark on a fake-dating scheme that’ll have all viewers’ hearts fluttering. And FYI: If you’re a fan of Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis from the third novel, The Score, you’ll also get some key scenes from their story in Season 1 of the show, too.
All longtime lovers of the Off-Campus book series noticed some differences between the TV show and the book series, whether they’re minimal details or fully changed moments from the source material. Here are just some of the differences between the book and the series, whether you’re a newer fan of the show or have been following the hockey series since Kennedy debuted the first novel. Spoiler alert: Spoilers from Off Campus Season 1 and Elle Kennedy’s The Deal follow.
- The Breakup
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All readers of The Deal know that Garrett’s father served as the main antagonist of the novel. In The Deal, Phil Graham blackmails Hannah into breaking up with Garrett because he believes she’s nothing more than a distraction for his hockey career. In the book, Garrett navigates access to his trust that he can use to pay for his remaining time at Briar University. In the show, however, Garrett makes the decision to break up with Hannah out of fear that he’ll end up like his father.
- The “Hands Off” Ban
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In the TV show, during Episode 8, Hannah is working her shift at the diner and notices a table of guys hardly making eye contact with her before they asked to be helped by another server. Hannah figures out that there’s apparently a “hands off” ban for Hannah, set up by Graham, that all the Briar guys know about. She confronts Garrett about it, and he clarifies there was no “ban” — it’s all because of a rumor that started when something Dean said was misunderstood. In the book, however, there is a ban — Garrett purposefully established the rule, replying with a smug, “Of course I did,” when Hannah asks about it.
- Hannah’s Sexual Assault
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Same as the book, Hannah’s roommate is the beloved Allie Hayes. One key difference between the book and TV series, though, is that in the book, Allie knows that Hannah was raped after being drugged at a party in high school. In the adaptation, Hannah shifts the story to make it seem like a friend of hers was drugged and raped in high school. This later becomes a touching moment between the two friends, when Hannah tells Allie the entire story of what had happened to her.
- Who Hannah Kisses
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In Episode 2, to prove to Garrett that Hannah really doesn’t blush every time she’s near him, she kisses one of his teammates. In the TV series, Logan walks in on them making out in the training room. In efforts to prove a point to Garrett, Hannah walks up to Logan and kisses him right after this. In the book, however, she kisses Dean.
- Hannah’s Crush
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Of course, The Deal initially begins because Hannah has eyes for someone else: Justin Kohl. In the book, he’s another athlete, while, in the TV series, he’s a musician as well as a frat guy. This strikes a chord with Garrett because Hannah has an ex boyfriend who was also a musician. (Safe to say our girl has a type.)
- Hannah’s Music Arc
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The singing competition Hannah enters is a tad different between the books and TV series. In both of them, it’s a competition for her scholarship — yet there are less characters involved in the TV show adaptation. Cass, the vocalist she’s paired with for the competition in the books, doesn’t exist in the show. Mary Jane, who’s a songwriter, isn’t either. Instead, it’s just Hannah and Justin working on this song in the show.