6 Differences Between ‘Off Campus’ Season 1 & The Book It’s Based On

Summer’s hottest TV show is finally here, and it’s none other than the college ice hockey romance Off Campus. While it’s an acclaimed book series by Elle Kennedy that was first published in 2015, it’s just now being adapted into a TV series on Prime Video. Every girl on BookTok knows that the Off-Campus book series is seen as a holy grail for all rom-com lovers. Each book in the series honors a different fan-favorite romantic trope — whether it’s fake dating, opposites attract, friends with benefits, or a redemption arc, there’s something for everyone. The entirety of Season 1 premiered on May 13, adapted from Kennedy’s beloved book series.

Season 1 heavily follows the fan favorite couple of the first book in the series (The Deal), Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham. Calling all lovers of a good ‘ol fake dating trope, this season is for you. Aspiring musician Hannah and ice hockey captain Garrett embark on a fake-dating scheme that’ll have all viewers’ hearts fluttering. And FYI: If you’re a fan of Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis from the third novel, The Score, you’ll also get some key scenes from their story in Season 1 of the show, too.

All longtime lovers of the Off-Campus book series noticed some differences between the TV show and the book series, whether they’re minimal details or fully changed moments from the source material. Here are just some of the differences between the book and the series, whether you’re a newer fan of the show or have been following the hockey series since Kennedy debuted the first novel. Spoiler alert: Spoilers from Off Campus Season 1 and Elle Kennedy’s The Deal follow.