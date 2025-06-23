Like A Banana, Nymphia Wind Has Layers

From the moment she sashayed into the Werk Room in head-to-toe yellow, Nymphia Wind made it clear that she doesn’t just enter a scene — she owns it. In 2024, the year she became the first Taiwanese contestant and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Wind was celebrated as a cultural icon and embraced by fans around the world. Now, she’s turning fashion into protest, camp into culture, and sunglasses into statements. “As an Asian drag queen, it’s really important for me to represent my culture,” Wind exclusively tells Her Campus. “I felt like I had a responsibility to really showcase my background as a Taiwanese person.”

You might know her for her signature banana-inspired looks, but yellow isn’t just a color for Wind, and she’s more than a banana bit. Sure, she may have dressed up as a(n incredibly chic) banana several times on national television, but Wind’s fruity style is more than just camp — it’s intentional. “It’s not like I suddenly became a banana — I was a banana since 2020,” Wind says. “I knew I had to place it carefully — to change people’s perception and create core memories: I’m a banana. I’m yellow. I knew I succeeded because I was at the airport one day, and this middle-aged lady came up to me and was like, ‘You’re on the TV show, right?’ She didn’t know my name, but she knows who I am.”

But beneath the peel is a deeper story — one that blends tradition with modernity, and drag with identity. “You have to look at things, dissect them, pick them apart, and absorb. It’s like you’re concocting a potion, finding the right balance because you don’t want to make something that is completely traditional and cultural, then it’ll look like a costume of that culture,” she shares. “Fusing drag and tradition is, for me, a way to bring a traditional thing into a modern context and introduce it to a younger crowd.”

Of course, Wind’s story — and no, not Breaking Wind: The Art of Letting Go — isn’t all cultural gravitas and fashion statements. Beyond the wigs, lashes, and oversized sunglasses, she reveals a deliciously morbid sense of humor. “I am a very highly sarcastic, pessimistic person,” Wind admits. “Death is inevitable. We’re all gonna die. I love talking about death.” But instead of using that as a downer, she turns it into a dare. “Drag is fun. We’re all gonna die. Let’s just have fun, enjoy the ride, and be adventurous,” she says.

I feel like people have this perception of me from seeing me on [RuPaul’s Drag Race], but a person is more multifaceted than what you see on TV.

This ethos is exactly what Wind is bringing to her upcoming BANANAS? Pride show (yes, that’s the name — and yes, it’s perfect). Originally planned as a one-woman act for her NYC debut at The Town Hall, she’s now opening the stage to fellow Asian performers, showcasing what she calls “Asian excellence.” With razor-sharp style and unapologetic humor, Wind is claiming space, honoring her roots, and going all in. In BANANAS?, she unpacks identity, performance, and legacy — exploring life, death, rebirth, and of course, everything yellow. “It’s just going to be a banana show,” she teases. “You’ll have to come and find out.”

She’s here to inspire curiosity, chaos, and confidence. And while she isn’t one to plan her future too meticulously — “I just really like to go with the flow,” she says — she hints at a possible tour and more surprises to come.

So, peel back expectations. Own your weird. Make art. Claim space. Call your roots a superpower. And most of all — have fun. Because we’re all gonna die. Might as well do it in yellow. As Wind says, “Keep your eyes peeled and look out for the banana queen because you never know what’s going to happen.”