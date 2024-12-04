Everything We Know About ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 17

Racers, start your engines because a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be sashaying its way to our screens very soon! That’s right, Season 17 of the hit drag competition series is premiering in Jan. 3, 2025 and I, for one, couldn’t be more excited. Although we’ve had new episodes of Drag Race UK and Drag Race Down Under airing these last few weeks, there’s been an almost year-long void that only RuPaul’s Drag Race can fill.

Last season, fans saw drag icons like Plane Jane, Morphine Love Dion, and more competing for the crown. But after a sickening lip-sync battle against Sapphira Cristál, the banana-loving Nymphia Wind won Season 16, making her the first Taiwanese winner of the iconic show. “It’s very important for me to represent my country,” Wind told GMA in April 2024. “Because I love Taiwan, and to be able to showcase that on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ means so much to me.”

Now, it’s time for a new group of 14 fabulous queens to enter the Werk Room and vie for the crown and title of America’s Next Drag Superstar! As always, RuPaul and his team of judges — including Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley — are expected to bring their sharp critiques to the main stage.

Get ready sisters, because I have a feeling this season is going to be a wild ride! Here’s everything you need to know about RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17, including the premiere date, queens, and more. *Tongue pop*

When will season 17 premiere?

Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will premiere on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. EST. World of Wonder confirmed that like Season 16, Season 17 will be available to watch on MTV in the US and on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, including the UK.

About a week before the Season 17 cast and premiere were revealed, World Of Wonder shared a a ten second teaser clip promising that Season 17 will make a splash. At the beginning of the video, the crown is dropped into a pool of water and never seen again (well, until around late April when the finale airs). “This January on MTV, a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is making major waves. Wetter is better, henny,” Mama Ru said in the video. Is anyone else suddenly feeling thirsty?

Meet the season 17 queens

Keep your head above water because these 14 new queens are ready to make a splash!

Jan. 3 can’t come quick enough.