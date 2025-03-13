It’s official: the internet has turned on NYC influencers — again. On March 7, TikTok creator @martinifeeny sparked a heated debate when she called NYC influencers “boring.” According to the user, NYC influencers are just clones of each other, wearing the same jewelry, sipping the same overpriced lattes, and documenting their lives that feel more curated than compelling. The video quickly went viral, with thousands of users chiming in to either co-sign or defend their favorite creators. So, are NYC influencers really that dull, or are people just not following the right content creators?

The criticism of NYC influencers isn’t new. Every few months, discourse around them resurfaces, with people calling them out for lacking personality or creativity. But the bigger question is: Are influencers boring, or is your timeline just too predictable?

If you spend enough time scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, the algorithm will start serving you more of what you already engage with. If your feed is filled with the same type of NYC influencer — perhaps ones with a similar aesthetic, background, or lifestyle — it might be time to shake up who you’re following rather than blame the entire city’s content creators.

There’s no denying that influencer culture has become oversaturated, especially in major cities like New York. For every unique voice, there are dozens more replicating the same trendy looks, viral restaurant visits, and “day in my life” vlogs. While relatability is what made lifestyle content so appealing in the first place, oversaturation has made it feel redundant.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t fresh, interesting creators out there. The key to finding NYC influencers who aren’t “boring” is to diversify who you follow. There are countless creatives in the city sharing incredible, culture-rich content online that goes beyond the usual influencer formula. You just have to look for them.

Before you write off NYC influencers altogether, consider whether the problem is the creators themselves or the lack of variety in your algorithm. There’s plenty of personality, diversity, and creativity in NYC content — you just have to be intentional about finding it.

And if your timeline is still looking a little too beige, it might be time to hit unfollow and start fresh.