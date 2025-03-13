It’s official: the internet has turned on NYC influencers — again. On March 7, TikTok creator @martinifeeny sparked a heated debate when she called NYC influencers “boring.” According to the user, NYC influencers are just clones of each other, wearing the same jewelry, sipping the same overpriced lattes, and documenting their lives that feel more curated than compelling. The video quickly went viral, with thousands of users chiming in to either co-sign or defend their favorite creators. So, are NYC influencers really that dull, or are people just not following the right content creators?
The criticism of NYC influencers isn’t new. Every few months, discourse around them resurfaces, with people calling them out for lacking personality or creativity. But the bigger question is: Are influencers boring, or is your timeline just too predictable?
If you spend enough time scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, the algorithm will start serving you more of what you already engage with. If your feed is filled with the same type of NYC influencer — perhaps ones with a similar aesthetic, background, or lifestyle — it might be time to shake up who you’re following rather than blame the entire city’s content creators.
There’s no denying that influencer culture has become oversaturated, especially in major cities like New York. For every unique voice, there are dozens more replicating the same trendy looks, viral restaurant visits, and “day in my life” vlogs. While relatability is what made lifestyle content so appealing in the first place, oversaturation has made it feel redundant.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t fresh, interesting creators out there. The key to finding NYC influencers who aren’t “boring” is to diversify who you follow. There are countless creatives in the city sharing incredible, culture-rich content online that goes beyond the usual influencer formula. You just have to look for them.
- @Michelladonna
-
Hailing from Queens, Michelladonna is a queer comedian, producer, host, community organizer, and star! She dominates my NYC TikTok feed with her show, Shop Cats, where she interviews local stray cats in bodegas. What I admire most about Michelladonna is her commitment to uplifting others through her platform. She’s a passionate advocate for her community, and it clearly shows in her work.
- @Carsontbh
-
Carson, with his candid personality, offers the best takes on controversy and skits. He’s well-known for his New York-inspired cosplays and his infamous “Nicki Word Battle,” which he does with his friends. His admiration for the queen herself, Nicki Minaj, alone has solidified him as one of the most entertaining NYC creators.
- @Aiyannace
-
With her unfiltered insights into NYC life, Aiyanna provides a personal glimpse into her adventures of eating, shopping, and exploring the city. With her hilarious commentary, she embodies authenticity while on the bustling New York streets, fully embracing her genuine self without a hint of social anxiety.
- @AntoniBumba
-
When it comes to influencers in New York, Antoni Bumba deserves recognition as the mastermind behind the popular “BBL effect” videos. She’s produced numerous clips that have turned into memes, and her candid vlog-style content and pop culture spoofs will have you in stitches. Most importantly, Bumba finds the ideal middle ground between being genuine online and avoiding the pitfall of feeling obligated to share every aspect of her life constantly.
- @Anaykashe
-
Anayka is a genuine personality from Brooklyn who gained quick fame with her quirky perspectives. Anayka first began posting singing and duet videos to share her voice and gained even more traction on “Trying It Darker,” where she experiments with popular makeup trends designed for dark skin.
- @Cedonifrancis
-
If you’re looking for an NYC influencer who isn’t a carbon copy of the rest, Cedoni Francis is the one to follow. A Brooklyn native and Columbia MBA student, she blends fashion, city life, and unfiltered takes on influencer culture with a refreshingly real vibe. From breaking down NYC’s hottest trends to impulsively booking trips inspired by pop culture, Cedoni keeps her content unpredictable and engaging. Plus, with a background at Google, she brings a unique perspective that sets her apart. If your feed needs a shake-up, she’s your girl!
- @Dutchdeccc
-
If you want an NYC influencer who feels like your IRL bestie, Dutch de Carvalho is the one to follow. Born & raised in the city, he blends humor, real-life struggles, and unfiltered commentary with a refreshing sense of authenticity. From hilarious sketches to candid mental health convos, Carvalho keeps it raw, relatable, and genuinely engaging.
- @Sarahfromnewyork
-
I saved the best for last. Sarah Torkornoo is a true New Yorker who shares her love for vintage fashion and her candid thoughts on the crazy influencer culture. Her content provides a very refreshing look at NYC living, making her a must-follow for those seeking genuine and diverse voices in the influencer landscape.
Before you write off NYC influencers altogether, consider whether the problem is the creators themselves or the lack of variety in your algorithm. There’s plenty of personality, diversity, and creativity in NYC content — you just have to be intentional about finding it.
And if your timeline is still looking a little too beige, it might be time to hit unfollow and start fresh.