NYC influencers are boring — well, at least that’s what TikTok says. ICYMI, the NYC influencer drama has been taking over social media after a viral TikTok called out influencers for being “boring.” It’s pretty trivial drama if you ask me (I’m from Pittsburgh, OK), but if you asked the influencers in question? Well, let’s just say they’re not taking this well.

Let me catch you up to speed. On March 7, TikTok creator @martinifeeny posted a video sharing her opinion on the popular NYC influencers: they’re boring. “Alright guys, I’m just gonna say it: I hate all of the New York influencers,” she said in her video. “I think that they’re bowing as f*ck, and they’re all carbon copies of one another, they all wear the same exact f*cking bracelets, the same exact f*cking hand chains that someone else influenced them to get.”

The TikTok user continued by saying that most popular NYC influencers are “basic” and since they’re “skinny and pretty,” every trendy outfit looks good on them. “They just bore the f*ck out of me,” she said. “Anyone else agree?”

The comments on the video are pretty split — with some users agreeing with the take, and others defending their favorite NYC influencers and claiming that those who disagree are just “jealous.” However, other TikTokers have taken to the platform to share more nuanced responses on the original take.

I mean… is she wrong?

However, some NYC influencers are coming online to defend themselves and their fellow content creators. And if you thought the infamous Sophia La Corte wouldn’t say anything, then you’d be wrong.

Additionally, Eli Rallo took to TikTok to shout out some of her favorite NYC influencers that, in her opinion, aren’t boring.

Look, do I think NYC influencers are boring? Who am I to say — I’m someone who is obsessed with those AI-generated cat videos with wild plots. (You know the ones.) Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, especially when it comes to public figures. However, maybe keep your opinions in the group chat instead of in the comment section.