Sophia La Corte Posted A 3-Part TikTok Series About Her Drama With Halley Kate & Fans Are Divided

The Sophia La Corte and Halley Kate Mcgookin drama seems to be ramping up yet again. ICYMI, the two NYC-based influencers were involved in a love triangle back in December 2023, but on Aug. 18, La Corte decided to rehash the beef in a three-part TikTok series. And while the internet usually lives for the drama, they have some… thoughts this time around.

If you’re unfamiliar with the drama, I’ll give you a quick rundown. Basically, in December 2023, a Reddit page alleged that La Corte was seen out with Halley Kate’s and longtime (and, at the time, ex) boyfriend Reed Williams. Her Campus reached out to La Corte’s team for comment at the time, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Halley Kate then took to Instagram at the time to talk a bit more about the breakup and said that, shortly after she split from Williams, someone she considered a “friend” pursued him. “Ladies, let me be your lesson. Never feel sorry for a man or defend him,” she wrote in a now-deleted TikTok. “Because (not even three weeks after dumping you out of the blue) after you try to protect him he will go on a date with someone you considered a friend and were with the night before buying shots for!!”

La Corte seemingly responded to the drama shortly after, posting a video of her curling her hair to a soundbite from the viral book, The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Since then, the tea surrounding La Corte and Halley Kate has definitely died down. Halley Kate and Williams also seemed to move on from the drama, getting back together in early 2024. However, with La Corte’s recent TikTok series, it looks as though she’s ready to bring the whole situation back into the spotlight.

What happened in Sophia La Corte’s three-part TikTok series?

On Aug. 18, La Corte posted a video on her TikTok titled “part 1: how i got canceled by a girl i met maybe three times” and captioned “i was bored today.” La Corte started off the video by saying the unnamed girl got her “canceled and destroyed” on the internet. Pretty quickly, fans assumed the video was about her past beef with Halley Kate. Her Campus reached out to Halley Kate’s team for comment, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication. “I’m glad it happened to me because I genuinely wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” La Corte said.

La Corte then started talking about her date with a man, who fans assumed was Williams. La Corte said the date was amazing, and that their chemistry was off the charts. The next day, when she was expecting to hear back from her date, La Corte said she received a message from “a random number,” which she then revealed to be Halley Kate’s.

“The message said, ‘Hi, this is Halley, I’m getting DMs that you were on a date with my ex last night, LOL,'” La Corte said. “‘I don’t wanna be weird, but is that true? Just wanna know so I can tell people to stop commenting that.'” La Corte said that she didn’t answer the text because Williams was “obviously single.”

La Corte said Halley Kate messaged her again, but she didn’t answer because she felt as if she “didn’t have to. ” La Corte then went on to say she never had one-on-one time with Halley Kate, and since Williams was single, she felt as if Halley Kate didn’t have a place to get involved.

Later on, La Corte said that she felt like she did “nothing wrong,” and figured Williams would handle it, since “she was his ex, and it’s not really my problem.” After hanging out with Williams, La Corte said that she checked her phone and saw that Halley Kate was posting videos about her. “She made sure that everyone knew it was about me,” La Corte said.

La Corte said the videos that Kate was posting were not true, and emphasized that she never had a close relationship with Halley Kate. Her Campus reached out to Halley Kate’s team for comment, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication. La Corte then began lip-syncing Halley Kate’s video about her. After, La Corte said, “By no means am I laughing at her. I totally get being upset over a man. I understand how bad it can hurt. I’m just laughing because none of that happened.”

In her final video about the situation, La Corte read some of the comments that were left on Halley Kate’s video about her breakup with Willams. She also said she continued hanging out with Williams, and that they were getting a lot of attention from the public that was “not good.” She alleged that fans of Kate came up to her in public and “tried to fight her,” and that the negative attention never stopped.

“I guess the moral of the story is don’t believe everything you hear online,” La Corte said. “Don’t take hate too seriously, keep your head up.”

La Corte’s comment section is pretty mixed. Some fans support her, writing, “U honestly handled this so well,” and “You are so beautiful .. she was just so jealous poor thing.” However, other viewers didn’t feel the same, with one writing, “Hey so this is actually insane!” and another commenting, “The calmly gaslighting is crazy.”

Halley Kate responded to Sophia La Corte’s video series.

Shortly after La Corte posted her videos, Halley Kate took to her TikTok to respond. “Just letting y’all know I’m a real person just trying my best at life and I try to be as authentic about that as possible,” Halley Kate wrote. “I get on this app every day to make people smile. I used to come on and be so excited to check my comments and now i dread opening my phone and reading lies, rumors, & hate.” Her Campus reached out to La Corte’s team for comment, but didn’t hear back at the time of publication.

Halley Kate continued, “I love all of you who support me so much and i really try to just ignore the noise because there are so many amazing people on here. We just have to rise above.”

Halley Kate’s comment section was flooded with support from fans. One wrote, “this is actually so sad, people on the internet are cruel and hypocritical, keep doing you girl!” and another commented, “A clear sign you are doing great things in life is when so many want to bring you down out of pure jealousy. Keep being you and keep going!!!”