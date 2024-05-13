Dearest Reader, Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton is returning for its third season on May 16 and this time, Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) is taking center stage. The new season will follow the swoon-worthy Colin Bridgerton as he tries to help Penelope be courted while their feelings for each other grow. It’s a journey many of us Bridgerton fans have been waiting to see and it’s almost time for Polin’s love story to play out on the screen.

As we gear up to follow Penelope’s quest to be courted by an eligible bachelor in high society, I can’t be the only one wondering about Coughlan’s dating life IRL. Is she single or does she have a special someone in her life? Don’t worry, I did some digging and got the tea.

Nicola Coughlan was last rumored to be dating Laurie Kynaston.

According to Mirror, Coughlan and fellow actor Laurie Kynaston, who appeared in Season 2 of Derry Girls, were rumored to be dating in 2021. It’s been reported that the two have since split due to their acting careers. Coughlan and Kynaston have not confirmed or denied these dating rumors.

Couglan has also been tied to her Bridgerton love interest, Luke Newton, but a source close to the two actors confirmed “they are not dating,” according to People. Unfortunately, Coughlan and Newton are only “supportive co-stars for each other.” Their friendship is pretty adorable, I must say.

Nicola Coughlan keeps her personal life pretty private.

Aside from her beautiful editorial photoshoots and clips of her latest projects on Instagram, there isn’t much else Coughlan shares on social media so it’s unclear if she’s dating anyone at the moment. While she doesn’t share much about her personal life, Bridgeton Season 3’s leading lady has yet to shy away from giving her views on relationships.

In a March 2023 interview with Shondaland, Coughlan got candid about her feelings toward Penelope and Colin’s relationship. “There’s an imbalance because she just reveres him,” Coughlan said., “If you’re ever going to have a relationship with someone, you can’t be like, “Well, he’s a god, and I’m trash.” She’s not wrong! It’s safe to say we all want Penelope to be more sure of herself this upcoming season and fingers crossed we see some character development.

The anticipation for Bridgerton Season 3 is at an all-time high, but the wait to see how Penelope and Colin’s relationship unfolds will soon be over.