Make Way For The Internet’s New BF, Luke Newton From ‘Bridgerton’

Dearest gentle reader, prepare to get hype. The trailer for Season 3 of Bridgerton dropped on April 11 and fans (including myself) have been losing their minds. It’s all thanks to this season’s leading man, Luke Newton, who plays the one and only Colin Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 3 will follow Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington, and the third Bridgerton brother, Colin, as they navigate their feelings for each other. After Season 1’s “fake dating” trope, Season 2’s “enemies to lovers” trope, and the Queen Charlotte prequel’s “arranged marriage” trope, Season 3’s “friends to lovers” vibes seen between Polin (Penelope x Colin) are already making fans online swoon, big time.

X, formerly known as Twitter, has officially declared Luke Newton as the newest “white boy of the month” after the trailer’s release. Fans are marveling at the phenomenon they call the “Bridgerton effect,” which is basically when the leading man of the new season has a major, magical glow-up. Season 3 is saying goodbye to both Colin’s sideburns and his shirt, and let me tell you, it’s a win-win for everyone!

X certainly seems to think so. Here’s some of X’s thirstiest and most hilarious tweets all about the newest Bridgerton heartthrob, Luke Newton.

First up, there’s a group of people online who have tweeted about the mental and emotional toll Newton’s new look while promoting the new season is causing them. I don’t blame them.

this shot of colin makes me feel so incredibly insane pic.twitter.com/Q3tryVgyOU — notolivia 💕✨ (@_notolivia) April 11, 2024

colin always checking penelope out shamelessly makes me feel things 🫠🫠🫠.#Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/ogvSyH7svY — Grace☽ (@_gracieling) April 12, 2024

The Day One Colin Bridgerton stans are having a field day with the Colin crumbs the trailer provided.

COLIN BRIDGERTON IN HIS LONGING ERA 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jhbNuz8lQz — 💫 (@_colinspen_) April 11, 2024

ITS COLIN BRIDGERTON ERA BITCHESZ pic.twitter.com/r4RMBzHH2X — 🐝Promenading Anthony’s Pinnacle🐝 (@chaoticguitar) April 11, 2024

COLIN BRIDGERTON FELL IN LOVE WITH HIS BEST FRIEND pic.twitter.com/q7efx7DMDK — jess (@bellysinfinite) April 11, 2024

Some of y’all are just downright thirsty for the man. (I get it!)

"How many times have you watched the #BridgertonSeason3 trailer?"



"YES." pic.twitter.com/oOZZh9sTsd — 🪞✨𝒘 𝒂 𝒇 𝒇 𝒍 𝒆 𝒔✨️🪞 #BridgertonS3 (@aratakiwaffles) April 11, 2024

He doesn't know it yet but we married pic.twitter.com/0JlexFCQ0Y — mel🪶 (@wickednglorious) April 12, 2024

LUKE NEWTON‼️ HE LOOKS SO GOOD OMG??? pic.twitter.com/cssEOhHURc — f (@featheringpen) April 9, 2024

All of these tweets have made me want to re-watch Kate and Antony’s season (yes, again). If you need me, that’s what I’ll be doing until the first first part of Season 3 drops on May 13.