Luke Newton is best known for courting his romantic interests on screen, as he stars Colin Bridgeton in Netflix’s hit series, Bridgerton, but what about off-camera? While his slow-burning romance with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) may develop into something more, as seen in the Season 3 trailer, fans are curious to know if there’s a special someone in Newton’s life.

Since he keeps his dating life private like most celebrities, his short-lived dating history raises the question: Who has Luke Newton dated in the past, and is he dating anyone now?

Newton Was Previously Linked To His Disney Co-Star Sophie Simnett.

Newton reportedly dated his former co-star Sophie Simnett from 2016-18. The ex-Disney stars worked together on the Disney Channel U.K series The Lodge. Newton played Ben Evans aka “Mr. Fix It,” an outdoor adventurer who, you guessed, fixes pretty much everything.

His co-star at the time, Simnett, played Skye Hart, a teenage girl who moves to her family-owned hotel in Northern Ireland, which she’s persistent to keep in her dad’s possession after finding out that her dad wants to sell the lodge.

There isn’t much info about Newton and Simnett’s reported romance, but there are some old photos that implicate their young love for each other.

Newton Dated Singer Jade Louise Davies.

Newton’s relationship with Davies was more public than his romance with Simnett. A love that their fans admired, the ex-couple bonded over a shared passion for acting and singing… and from there, the rest was history!

Davies is a singer and theater actress, best known for being part of the viral performance group Welsh of the West End.

Newton and Davies made several red carpet appearances, vacationed in Amsterdam for the holidays, and even posted photos of them together online.

✨New Newts✨

Jade Davies posts pictures with Luke Newton on her instagram following press night for 101 Dalmatians pic.twitter.com/xg8LV5hyea — Nic and Newts (@NicandNewts) July 23, 2022

In 2021, Newton swooned over his Davies while speaking with PopSugar. He shared that Davies created a scrapbook to record all the activities and moments they created together. Cute, right?

“She’s got an amazing memory, much better than mine, so it’s kind of nice for me to look back and go, ‘Oh, that’s what we were doing that day,’ rather than just remembering the photo,” he told PopSugar.

When Newton and Davies broke up, fans were shocked, especially since many believed these two had a solid relationship.

After being together for 4 years, the couple decided to split in March 2023. Close sources to the ex-couple told The Sun, “Luke and Jade drifted apart as they could not find time in their busy schedules to invest in their relationship.”

And it seems like there’s no room for rekindling, as Davies has since moved on. She’s currently dating West End actor, Morgan Gregory, who joined her on her 30th birthday trip to Jamaica, months after she and Newton broke up. Davies and Gregory recently celebrated their 1-year anniversary.

Is Newton dating anyone in 2024?

As for Newton, it seems like he’s basking in the single life and working on his craft as an actor in the most fashionable way possible.

The Bridgerton lead hasn’t been seen publicly with anyone since Davies. Nevertheless, his character in the show, Colin, continues to yearn for love and fans are rooting for the romantic growth of his relationship with Penelope.

Newton spoke about the character’s spark for each other in a March 2022 interview with Shondaland, “Their relationship [has] been a real slow burn. There are so many other characters [who] are introduced and love stories that we’ve seen through the last two seasons that have developed quite quickly, or that there’s been an instant spark, an instant connection.”

He continued, “But what I love about Colin and Penelope is the longevity of the relationship and how long it’s taken to get to even where it is now, which is not even considered a relationship. I really enjoy playing that.”

While Bridgerton fans can tune into Season 3 on May 16 to find out more about Penelope and Colin’s potential romance, we’ll just have to wait and see how Newton will go about finding his one true love.