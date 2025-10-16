Keeping up with Nicki Minaj over the last 24 hours has been a whirlwind, to say the least. Is Nicki Minaj dropping an album in 2026? That was her plan, although her latest tweets seem to imply that’s no longer happening. Is this all some big publicity stunt? And what does Jay-Z have to do with all of this? Here’s what we know.

Last month, Minaj announced that her sixth studio album would be released on March 27, 2026 as a follow-up to her 2023 album, Pink Friday 2. She has since excitedly reminded fans of the upcoming release in social media posts, most recently on Oct. 14 when she said the album will be “a gem you cherish forever.” But everything took a turn less than 12 hours later when Minaj seemed to revoke the album release — and new music altogether — in an X post signed off with “Bye Barbz.”

The post seemed to be directed at Jay-Z, tagging his personal X profile page. In another post just minutes before, Nicki claimed that Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, has been begging her to record an album and go on tour under their name, which she said she turned down. Her Campus reached out to Roc Nation for comment on Minaj’s posts but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now @sc



Bye, Barbz.



Love you for life pic.twitter.com/LpVEUVVtbT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 15, 2025

They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo. @sc let me find out… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 15, 2025

Another cryptic post in the flurry of updates seemed to imply that “they” — supposedly Roc Nation — are trying to keep her, and other artists, from releasing new music.

They don’t want me to put out music. Me winning makes them feel like they lost. They’re right. However, it didn’t have to be this way. Lots of ppl part ways in business. They know how successful my next album is going to be. Tried to sign Wayne, Drake, me. So they keep wanting to… https://t.co/YH4ePk3NEm — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 15, 2025

Some of Minaj’s previous posts have directly targeted the CEO of Roc Nation, Desiree Perez. “Desiree Perez, your time is up,” Minaj posted on Oct. 2. Her Campus reached out to Perez’s team for comment but didn’t hear back.

Desiree Perez your time is up — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 2, 2025

There is no confirmed connection between Minaj and Roc Nation, as the rapper is currently signed to Republic Records/Universal Music Group. Some fans believe Minaj’s tweets could be related to claims she’s made that Jay-Z’s music streaming service, Tidal, owes her $100-200 million related to her stake in the company after it was sold to Square in 2021. Her Campus reached out to Tidal for comment on Minaj’s claim, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Minaj’s loyal Barbz were immediately active in her comments, begging her to reconsider and attempting to reason with her. Minaj is often interactive with fans in her comment threads.

Onika please… listen to us, the Barbz. listen to us pleaseee. we need you mother, now than ever. the Barbz are an oppressed class and I’ve lost friendships and close ones over my support for you. we need you to take our hands and guide us to the end of the trajectory of the Pink… — Franny ❁ (@fuglyfranny) October 15, 2025

i’m gonna go to sleep for an hour and 17 minutes, pls let me come back to good news ok? 💋 love you (pls don’t do this)



ps i’m begging for that album 😭 — BIG BARBIE 🦄 (@thebarbieferg) October 15, 2025

Nicki, take a break from social media and heal, you’ve got a lot going on. You went from being the bully to playing the victim. Sometimes silence says more than tweets ever will. — Daphne (@celebriD) October 15, 2025

OMG NICKI TANYA MOTHER DON’T PLAY WITH USSSS. GAG CITY NEEDS YOU. WE ARE STRONGER WITH OUR LEADER. THE BARBZ ARE YOUR LOYAL SHEEP AND WE WILL FOLLOW YOU UNTIL WE ARE ALL RECTIFIED FROM THE PUTRID VITRIOL AND MANIPULATION SPEWED FROM CAMEL-Z AND COCK NATION. THE BARBZ PREVAIL. — Franny ❁ (@fuglyfranny) October 15, 2025

Fans may just have to wait for Minaj’s return to X for any further confirmation. Her page has been silent since her last post on Oct. 15, which didn’t seem to clear things up very much. Maybe “ends up straight,” means we’re still on track for the album? Let’s hope so.

That spaces >>>>



So many diff twists & turns but we always end up straight. Right? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 16, 2025

i knewww that u made that tweet to bait the media , so we can see what they would report or not – , ALBUM STILL COMINGGGG we ready mama 🩷🧸 — ⚜️Keeks⚜️ (@BarbzPunani) October 16, 2025

The original post announcing the new album on Sept. 24 is still pinned at the top of her feed, which is promising. Whether it was all just a misunderstanding or not, hopefully fans can still expect new Minaj music come March.