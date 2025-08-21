Nick Jonas Says He Only Uses His Bed For 1 Thing & I’m Not OK With It

Nick Jonas has sparked a major debate after revealing one of his non-negotiables in the bedroom. Basically, he says that beds are for one thing and one thing only, and this Jo-Bro is serious about it. The seemingly-innocent answer has taken the internet by storm, with fans weighing in on Jonas’s controversial stance on his bed.

Jonas made an appearance on the popular social media series Are You Okay? which features rapid-fire-style interview questions on the streets of New York City. When asked “What is your beige flag?” Jonas responded, “I think beds are for sleeping only. Like I don’t sit on the bed. I don’t eat on the bed. I don’t read a book in bed or watch TV. I can’t do it.” Gasp. The host of the show told Jonas that he is “robbing [himself] of one of the greatest pleasures of life,” and I couldn’t agree more. (Though, I can definitely get behind his rule against eating in bed.)

Jonas explained that he “just [doesn’t] like to get warm,” saying “I run hot, it’s a whole thing.” While this could potentially be a point of contention in a relationship, luckily, Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, have agreed to disagree on the topic. Jonas assured that they do have a TV in their bedroom, and that he doesn’t rob Chopra Jonas out of using it. Their compromise? “I’ll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed,” Jonas explained. I can’t lie, the mental image of the setup is kind of hilarious.

Of course, many fans have weighed in on the bed debate. Some can’t believe that Jonas doesn’t experience the joy of “bed-rotting” or bingeing a series in bed on his days off. Others are right there with him, agreeing that bed is for shut-eye only.

But Nick isn’t the only Jonas Brother to make a crazy reveal on Are You Okay? Joe made an appearance on the show recently, too, and spilled an embarrassing story that none of us saw coming. Joe said that he “joined the mile-high club a couple years ago,” and after leaving the bathroom, he mistakenly high-fived the flight attendant instead of his friend. Awkward. Though, when asked if it was worth it, Joe didn’t hesitate at all, simply saying, “Yeah.” He also shared his wild “hear me outs,” including Ursula from The Little Mermaid, the Michelin Man, and the green M&M.

Kevin Jonas was the first of the brothers to be interviewed on Are You Okay? — though his confessions were much more tame. He shared that the last time he was humbled was by his own daughter, when she said that she’s planning to wear a Marshmello shirt to the opening night of the Jonas Brothers 20-year anniversary tour. Clearly, the start of a rebellious phase.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on the Greetings from your Hometown tour, so needless to say, any chill time that Nick gets to enjoy between tour stops will be done out of bed.