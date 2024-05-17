These NFL Players Have Partners That Are Successful AF, & They’re Not Shy About Hyping Them Up

By now, you’ve probably heard about Harrison Butker’s commencement speech‚ and you’re probably pissed. ICYMI, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker gave a graduation speech at Benedictine College where, instead of giving graduates inspiring words of wisdom about their next chapter, he took aim at the LGBTQ+ community, referred to Grammy-award winning artist Taylor Swift as “his teammate’s girlfriend,” and perpetuated the harmful stereotype that a woman’s “true vocation” is that of homemaker. And while I feel sorry for this guy’s wife (free her!), there are so many NFL players with successful partners that they absolutely champion.

Listen, as someone who grew up with an incredible stay-at-home mom, I see nothing wrong with women being homemakers. It’s a tough and admirable task to stay at home and raise children — and they’re not even paid to do so. However, being a homemaker is a choice like any other occupation, and to say that all a woman is good for is to stay at home is a massive slap in the face. Tell that to my bylines, budding career, and B.F.A, Harry. (And also to your mother, who, apparently, is an accomplished physicist!)

While there’s often a stereotype placed upon NFL wives and girlfriends, it’s important to note that many partners of these NFL players are wildly successful. And what’s equally as admirable is that the players support them in their careers, and they aren’t afraid to show it. Hey, Harold whatever-your-name-is — take some notes.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Let me see you one-two step! You were probably today-years old when you found out that legendary musician Ciara has been married to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback since 2016. On Wilson’s Instagram, though, he won’t let you forget it. The player is constantly posting content hyping up his wife and celebrating their family. There is no question about whether this man supports his partner, and I’m 99% positive Ciara was his top artist on his Spotify Wrapped. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios

They’re one of TikTok’s favorite couples for a reason! The social media powerhouse and Miami Dolphins player have been together since November 2023, and the two are known for being extremely supportive of each other’s careers. Braxton appears regularly in Earle’s content, and has commented before on his admiration for the podcast host. “She has her brand, it’s her career, right, and this [football] is mine and we support each other,” Berrios said in an April 2024 interview with the New York Post. “She comes to my games and there’s behind-the-scenes stuff that she doesn’t post. She supports me every day, when I come from practice or when I’m doing all these things. So, for me, supporting her career, that’s my way to show her that I’m supporting her. Whatever she needs, I’m down to do it. And she’s been great about it. I’ve tried to be good about it. And like I said, it’s been a lot of fun.” @alixearle Reset nights = best nights 🫶🏼🧖🧑‍🍳 ♬ Do You Believe in Magic – The Lovin’ Spoonful

Kristin Juszczyk and Kyle Juszczyk

You might recognize Kristin Juszczyk’s name because it’s been repped by — oh, no big deal — Taylor Swift. Back in February 2024, Swift was spotted wearing one of Juszczyk’s custom designs, and the internet has been obsessed with her work ever since. The content creator and fashion designer has evolved into a design powerhouse in the NFL, with her unique and upcycled pieces all over social media. Her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, plays for the San Francisco 49ers — and he’s her biggest fan. In January 2024, Kyle went viral for hyping up Kristin on X/Twitter and Instagram, regularly replying to content to let fans know that Kristin Juszczyk made the design. Yup, not “my wife,” but her full name! We love to see it. Rocking the jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk!! — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) January 14, 2024

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce

My personal favorites, and not just because I’m an Eagles fan. Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce are two of the most real and grounded folks in the NFL, and they celebrate each other at every opportunity. NFL fans fell in love with Kylie due to her honest personality and humbleness, which is often seen on her TikTok. The former field hockey player is an example of a dedicated mother, and her husband makes sure that everyone knows it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce (@kykelce) Jason Kelce regularly hypes up Kylie by bringing her on his popular New Heights podcast, where she oftentimes “steals the show.” In his NFL retirement speech, Jason took a chunk of time to talk about his admiration of Kylie: “She’s brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence and of course a swift kick in the ass from time to time. She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on.” Kylie is also involved in various philanthropic efforts, such as autism awareness and body positivity campaigns.

Allison Kucharczyk and Isaac Rochell

We stan Kuch in this house. If you didn’t know, Allison Kucharczyk is a content creator with over 4 million followers across platforms, where she lets her fans in on the daily life of an NFL partner. Her husband, Isaac Rochell, is an NFL free agent, which means he isn’t under contract with any specific team, and can sign with other clubs or franchises. @allisonkuch imagine refering to taylor swift (one of the most successful music artists in the world) as “my teammates girlfriend” ♬ original sound – Allison Kuch Amid the Harrison Butker commencement speech drama, Rochell spoke up and proudly referred to himself as a “stay-at-home dad” and even released “homemaker” merch. Allison Kuch’s husband, I’m a big fan of you! @isaacrochell Replying to @mackenzie Definitely subtweeting 👀👀👀#homemaker #era #morninginmylife ♬ original sound – Isaac Rochell

