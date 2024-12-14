Cue the twinkling lights and cozy vibes. No matter if you’re sipping peppermint mochas, snuggling up in your favorite fuzzy socks, or making a festive “hear me out” cake, there’s no better time to dive into a lineup of holiday rom-coms and feel-good flicks. This year’s roster is serving romance, laughter, and all the Christmas chaos we love. From Meet Me Next Christmas and Hot Frosty to the heartwarming charm of Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle and Our Little Secret, starring the Queen of Christmas, Lindsay Lohan, this year’s lineup is filled with holiday magic. You can never go wrong with a list of holiday movies of all kinds, such as romantic comedies, family dramas, or whimsical tales, leaving unforgettable moments perfect for every holiday mood. Whether you plan on enjoying a movie night with friends, family or your significant other, there’s something for everyone as these movies I’m about to share are perfect for those cozy movie nights when you need a little extra cheer.

So grab your favorite blanket, your go-to holiday snack (hot cocoa, obviously), and settle in for a movie marathon that’ll have you dreaming of snow days and magical holiday moments. With sparkling storylines, delightful characters, and plenty of holiday spirit, these films are sure to become seasonal favorites that you’ll want to watch year after year.

Meet Me Next Christmas (Netflix)

Meet Me Next Christmas is a rom-com with a festive twist. Leiyla (Christina Millian) meets James (Kofi Siriboe) at the airport by chance due to Leiyla’s delayed flight. The two are drawn together by a shared love for holiday traditions, and their chemistry, which quickly becomes undeniable. Before the two part ways, James foreshadows him and Leiyla meeting at next year’s Pentatonix Christmas concert.

A year goes by, and Leiyla hasn’t forgotten James’ word, however, she sees that the Pentatonix tickets have been sold out. Teddy (Devale Ellis), a personal concierge, tries to help Leiyla get a ticket so that she can spend the holiday with the man she has been swooning over. However, endless adventures and mishaps eventually lead Leiyla to receive a Pentatonix Concert ticket and Teddy falling in love with her.

The Merry Gentlemen (Netflix)

It’s a Magic Mike Christmas edition. The Merry Gentlemen follows a former big-city dancer (Britt Robertson) out to save her parents’ small-town nightclub by hosting an all-male revue led by chiseled handyman Luke (Chad Michael Murray).

Hot Frosty (Netflix)

Kathy (Lacy Charbert) is a widow who has been living a lonely life since losing her husband, Paul. After a neighbor wishes that she could hopefully find love again, they give her a magical scarf that would bring a carved snowman, Jack (Dustin Milligan), to life, Jack.

As Kathy and Jack’s feelings for each other begin to fester and their bond deepens, Kathy must decide whether to embrace this unexpected romance or hold on to her past. Meanwhile, Jack faces his own struggles as he discovers what it truly means to be alive and in love. Together, they learn that love, no matter how fleeting, can warm even the coldest of hearts.

Dear Santa (Paramount Plus)

In Paramount Plus’ new holiday film Dear Santa, Jack Black plays the devilish Satan who pays a visit to a little boy after he accidentally addresses a letter to him other than the man in red. The film also stars Post Malone and Keegan-Michael Key.

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle is a family feel-good and adventurous comedy where three siblings return to their childhood home to honor the wishes of their great-grandmother. Mrs. Miracle, an estate planner, uses her magic to help the divided family get along.

Christmas on Call (Hallmark)

Ever seen a Christmas movie about two first responders in love? Hanna Michaels (Sara Canning) and Wes Sullivan (Ser Darius Blain) are colleagues who developed a friendship with one another. Their time together during the holiday season eventually leads to a romantic connection.

However, Hanna, a doctor, is left to juggle her work life and relationship with EMT Wes. Can their relationship make it during the heartfelt holidays?

Our Little Secret (Netflix)

Avery (Linsdey Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding) are two resentful exes who awkwardly spend Christmas together after learning that their current partners are siblings. As the two are spending the holidays with their partners and family, tensions begin to rise, as everyone else is unfamiliar with the history these two share.

These holiday movies will have you ready to embrace the festive spirit in no time!