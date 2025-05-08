As they say, “All good things must come to an end,” and that’s exactly what Netflix’s Forever had the audience feeling like by the end of Season 1. Except, I can’t help but wonder, will there be a Forever Season 2 to pick up Keisha and Justin’s love story? Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Netflix’s Forever follow.

The beloved Judy Blume book of the same name has made its way on our screens and I couldn’t be happier. As a young adult and enjoyer of YA romances, Forever proved itself as a relatable watch for any young adult who has been in a relationship. Specifically, the Season 1 ending was not only understandable to anyone who had a high school romance, but heart-wrenching in its own youthful way. It also did make me consider the potential of a second season, considering that, just like any high school relationship, Keisha and Justin’s love story may not be at its end. After all, time and distance makes the heart grow fonder, so who really knows.

After Keisha and Justin both decide their future paths, it soon becomes clear that their relationship — though consisting of a lot of growth for the pair — does not align with their goals. With Keisha going to Howard University and Justin taking a gap year to pursue his passion for music, the physical separation and emotional tribulations that would come with a long-distance relationship would have taken an ultimate toll on the pair. Except, nothing truly seems like a forever end.

Despite the obvious finality in the Season 1 ending (the pair separating following that tearful ending scene, and viewers seeing them go their own ways as “Moonriver” by Frank Ocean played), I find myself wondering whether Keisha and Justin’s story is truly done. Much like any relationship at a young age, the two went through their ups and downs, but ultimately, only ended due to their difference in life paths. It’s important to note that they did also end on good terms, and never truly closed the door to potentially rekindling things in the future. Despite it not being the right time, they may have recognized one another being the right person and may pick things back up in the future, as they hint to maybe seeking each other out once a decade has passed.

Unfortunately, there’s no confirmed second season or even a sequel to the Judy Blume novel to Forever. But considering how much changed between the book and the series, I could see show runners going beyond any potential barriers to expand on Keisha and Justin’s story. After all, the name of the book and series is Forever, so they must end up back with one another. Right?