If you’re in search of a new rom-com, the search is over. Netflix dropped a teaser trailer that’s guaranteed to make your heart swoon! Adapted from the young adult novel Forever by Judy Blume, the Netflix series by the same name tells the story of two high school athletes who fall in love for the first time, and the circumstances that led them to each other.

Many Judy Blume fans (me included!) are excited for this fresh approach to Forever. Originally written in 1975, Netflix has modernized the premise to take place in Los Angeles in 2018. Because of Blume’s universal writing approach to young love — and especially first love — it has left a lot of freedom for the showrunners to adapt the book into a story that reflects a new generation of young adults. Executive producer and showrunner Brock Akil told Netflix, “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice. I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever.”

WHAT IS FOREVER ABOUT?

The series is adapted from the 1975 book by the same name by Judy Blume. Recognized for its accurate and serious depictions about young love, sex, and birth control, Forever has long been popular among young girls. The book follows Katherine and her relationship with Michael — a high school senior at a nearby school — as they struggle with the passion, emotional turmoil, and romance that encapsulates first love. Other than the name changes to Katherine and Michael (now Keisha and Justin in the Netflix version), the show appears to be following a similar path, exploring young love and sex through the eyes of Gen Z characters.

WHEN IS THE FOREVER RELEASE DATE?

Unfortunately Netflix has not released the official drop date, but they did share it would be “coming soon” sometime in 2025. Fortunately, with the release of the official teaser trailer, there’s some content to survive on until the series comes out.

WHO’S IN THE CAST OF FOREVER?

Forever stars Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. as Keisha Clark and Justin Edwards. Keisha Clark is described as a “young, confident, smart, and fiery track star with clear dreams for life after high school,” while Justin is characterized as “a nerd at heart disguised in an athlete’s body.” Lovie Simone is notable for starring in series like Greenleaf and The Craft: Legacy. Michael Cooper Jr. has acted in Infraction and The Inhabitant.

Executive producers for the series include Judy Blume, Regina King, Mara Brock Akil (known for producing shows like Girlfriends and The Game), as well as Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Sara White, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman, and Anthony Hemingway.