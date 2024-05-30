Neon Eyeliners That Make Festival Season Electric

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

So you have your outfits for summer concerts and beach parties all taken care of. But what about your makeup? If you’re going all out for the shows, you might as well try out some new neon eyeliners for the festival season to really make those outfits pop. Neon eyeliners can be tricky to get used to, but trust: they are also very fun to play around with and experiment with new colors and techniques you wouldn’t wear to say, your summer internship office party. Or do, by all means.

Below, you’ll find neon sets, liquid blues, waterproof pencils, and glitter finishes to experiment with for your festival adventures. No matter what you choose to do with your neon eyeliners, don’t hold back on layering colors for the big concert trip. Also, most of the choices here are very easy on your budget, so if you find something that doesn’t work, you can always move right on down to the next one. Don’t sleep on the sets, either, as they give you a lot of room to play around in. And the colors you don’t like can make great little gifts for your squad on the road to the show, too. That’s the real pro tip.

Matte Fluid Eye Paint: Brights If you aren’t normally a neon kind of eyeliner gal, this set of basic brights in a mini format is the perfect place to start. Plus, you can toss them in any clutch for touch ups. See on Ulta



Glossier skywash liquid eyeliner When in doubt, always stick with brands you know and love. And who doesn’t know and love Glossier? If you don’t now’s the time. See on Sephora

venus liner in oasis This bright blue liquid liner is just right for festival season. See on Revolve

urban decay glitter finish Urban Decay has been beautifying festival girlies since the ’90s and they stay the tried and true makeup brand for the bold. This pencil liner is waterproof, has a glittery finish, and comes in a slew of colors to choose from. See on Sephora

nars sultan eyeshadow OK, it’s technically an eyeshadow, but with the right technique, this bright purple color is too good to pass up. See on NARS

mac chromaline Neon yellow is not for the faint of heart, but this Mac eyeliner goes on like a dream and is just the right shade to layer with other neons if you want to go wild. See on MAC