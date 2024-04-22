Festival Makeup is Back! Get The Look With These 5 NYX Professional Makeup Products. 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

From professional graphic liner and teal water lines, to amateur face gems and body glitter, music festivals have seen it all. Influencers, celebrities, students, and “WFH” music-lovers arrive donning their Sunday best: flower crowns, body chains, or rainbow braids. But at a festival, everyone knows that you’re never fully dressed without a makeup look to match.

Undoubtedly the Met Gala of music, Coachella attracts dazzlingly diverse crowds to parade around in the dust for two back-to-back weekends – crowds that have become globally renowned and critically observed for their curated renditions of festival attire.

But Coachella-goers’ aesthetic accomplishments don’t go unnoticed outside of Indio, California. They set the tone for a year’s worth of festival trends, whether they’re emulated the following weekend at Stagecoach, or at Gov Ball, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands later on in the summer.

And while I’m still not over Donni Davy’s “dreamy punk makeup” on Chappell Roan at Coachella Weekend 1, the best festival looks often come from those who are willing to go big because they don’t have to go home: college students.

Even while balling on a budget, college students are not only bringing their untamed, youthful energy to festivals, but are sporting makeup looks that stay put through tears of joy from seeing their favorite artists or post after-party all-nighters. And as festival season starts to pick up and more students gain access to local music events, there’s no reason for us to drop too much of a paycheck on festival makeup when we’re already splurging on a weekend wristband. It’s a good thing we don’t have to!

Beyond their many viral products, like the Fat Oil Lip Drip and one of Alix Earle’s tried and true eye pencils, NYX Professional Makeup has everything you need to get the perfect festival look: bold, bronzy, and most importantly, SPF-backed.

With these five products, you’re getting quality makeup that’s vegan, cruelty-free, and doesn’t break the bank – exactly what Gen Z college students are looking for. NYX Professional Makeup is here to help you, and your beautiful face, weather the (festival) storm!

Whether you opt for just one or all five of these festival-approved products from NYX Professional Makeup, you’ll be well on your way to festival glam that would leave 2016 Coachella-era Kylie Jenner shaking in her boots. If you know the extent to which she broke the internet that weekend, you’ll know that says a lot.

With not a makeup artist in sight and a few affordable but quality makeup products, we can dust ourselves with bronzer and swipe metallic eyeshadow over our eyes, while setting trends that could last for months. So, get out there and celebrate festival season the right way: covered in glitter that won’t haunt you when you see it on your credit card statement.