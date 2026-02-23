Apparently, Ned Fulmer’s Dating Profile Was Leaked… By Himself

I never thought I’d see Ned Fulmer’s dating profile pop up on my Twitter feed, but hey — it’s 2026, baby. On Feb. 20, the former Try Guys star — who cheated on his wife back in 2022, shocking the internet — posted screenshots of his own dating profile. And his commentary is… something!

If you’re unfamiliar with the Ned Fulmer lore, here’s a quick recap: Fulmer was an original member of the Try Guys alongside Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang. The group originally began creating content for BuzzFeed, but left in 2018 to create their own media company. The Try Guys then found themselves in the center of controversy after Fulmer cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, by having an affair with an employee of the company, which he called a “consensual workplace relationship.” Shortly after, Fulmer was terminated from the Try Guys, with the company writing, “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together.”

After the Try Guys posted their statement, Ned posted his own (now-deleted) statement addressing the affair, writing in part, “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention.”

After the affair, Fulmer stayed radio silent for about two years — until coming back in 2025 to release his own podcast. Since then, the former internet star has been trying to wade his way back into relevancy — and it seems like this whole dating app fiasco is one way of attempting it.

Ned Fulmer’s dating app profile crash out has the internet confused.

“Apparently somebody doxxed my @feeldCo profile,” Fulmer tweeted on Feb. 20. “Cool. Saves me $29.99 a month.” He then posted a link to his profile on the Feeld app — which is designed for open-minded individuals, couples, and polyamorous groups exploring ethical non-monogamy, kink, and diverse sexual experiences — and invited the internet to roast it, specifically calling out… Bebe Rexha? For some reason?

Fulmer then replied to this tweet with a thread of screenshots of his profile. He also included his own commentary on each photo.

Let’s rate these photos: cute smile, I like the dog, bio could be better but it’s not that deep. Overall 7/10 pic.twitter.com/W1nwmmMfei — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) February 20, 2026

Nice fit, mask is fun, great view, was a photo shoot with Ariel for our dating profiles at a school fundraiser but nobody needs to know that 8/10 pic.twitter.com/qWJFOTbDw2 — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) February 20, 2026

Love this one, I tried kite surfing in Greece this summer, lil goofy, shows something extreme 6/10 pic.twitter.com/CoEqGLc7I8 — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) February 20, 2026

Hulk costume Halloween 2022 when I was in treatment, stress anxiety depression had my weight down to 155, which is way too low (170 better) but my abs look defined and I’m painted green so whatever, it’s fun 5/10 pic.twitter.com/WQ39Xz8t26 — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) February 20, 2026

Hot tub mountain man. Idk probably should delete this one but the sunset was nice. 6/10 pic.twitter.com/ZFXTAZV1Gj — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) February 20, 2026

This one’s nuts and way too costumey, from the eras tour (Reputation) but the beard was strong and whatever, I’m a single dad on a dating app out here living my life. 2024 wedding ring is confusing but hey it’s @feeldCo half of the ppl are poly. 4/10 pic.twitter.com/eXzNSL4lW6 — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) February 20, 2026

The internet was quick to respond with commentary. But instead of roasting Fulmer’s profile, they were questioning why on Earth he would leak this — especially with his own anecdotes. Nobody asked for this, Ned!

This cannot be the real ned fulmer crashing out posting ss of his dating profile and rating his own pics? https://t.co/mr1I5dhkTW — staydontstrayyyy (@craycraypartay) February 22, 2026

everything i learn about ned fulmer is against my own will like why are you crashing out on twitter you are a 40 year old man — mia 💋🪩 (@miaythology) February 21, 2026

lmfao why did no one tell me ned fulmer was crashing out here? HAHAHAHAHAJAHAJ — chia💌 | smosh, wake up (@chiarashaaz) February 21, 2026

ned fulmer ‘leaking’ his own poly dating profile for some attention is actually really sad omg get some self respect please bc that ‘bratty sub’ you seek is not taking you seriously anytime soon — y 💐 (@thebroborks) February 22, 2026

Fulmer doesn’t seem to mind, though. He ended his thread writing, “follow me for more divorced dad unhinged energy or whatever. or unfollow me, I don’t care. hope this gave you a laugh.”