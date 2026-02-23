Apparently, Ned Fulmer’s Dating Profile Was Leaked… By Himself

I never thought I’d see Ned Fulmer’s dating profile pop up on my Twitter feed, but hey — it’s 2026, baby. On Feb. 20, the former Try Guys star — who cheated on his wife back in 2022, shocking the internet — posted screenshots of his own dating profile. And his commentary is… something!
If you’re unfamiliar with the Ned Fulmer lore, here’s a quick recap: Fulmer was an original member of the Try Guys alongside Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang. The group originally began creating content for BuzzFeed, but left in 2018 to create their own media company. The Try Guys then found themselves in the center of controversy after Fulmer cheated on his wife, Ariel Fulmer, by having an affair with an employee of the company, which he called a “consensual workplace relationship.” Shortly after, Fulmer was terminated from the Try Guys, with the company writing, “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together.”
After the Try Guys posted their statement, Ned posted his own (now-deleted) statement addressing the affair, writing in part, “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention.”
After the affair, Fulmer stayed radio silent for about two years — until coming back in 2025 to release his own podcast. Since then, the former internet star has been trying to wade his way back into relevancy — and it seems like this whole dating app fiasco is one way of attempting it.
Ned Fulmer’s dating app profile crash out has the internet confused.
“Apparently somebody doxxed my @feeldCo profile,” Fulmer tweeted on Feb. 20. “Cool. Saves me $29.99 a month.” He then posted a link to his profile on the Feeld app — which is designed for open-minded individuals, couples, and polyamorous groups exploring ethical non-monogamy, kink, and diverse sexual experiences — and invited the internet to roast it, specifically calling out… Bebe Rexha? For some reason?
Fulmer then replied to this tweet with a thread of screenshots of his profile. He also included his own commentary on each photo.
The internet was quick to respond with commentary. But instead of roasting Fulmer’s profile, they were questioning why on Earth he would leak this — especially with his own anecdotes. Nobody asked for this, Ned!
Fulmer doesn’t seem to mind, though. He ended his thread writing, “follow me for more divorced dad unhinged energy or whatever. or unfollow me, I don’t care. hope this gave you a laugh.”