NCT\'s Mark and Haechan
It’s A Big Day For NCTzens: Mark Dropped A New Song & MV With Haechan

Lily O'Neal

NCTzens, get excited, we finally have an official song collaboration between Mark and Haechan! The duo released their single “+82 Pressin’” on March 19 and the internet is kind of freaking out (and TBH, I don’t blame them). Mark has released several solo singles already, including “Child,” “Golden Hour,” “200,” and most recently, “Fraktsiya,” a collaboration with Youngji, but “+82 Pressin’” is particularly special. Why? Allow me to explain the lore. 

Mark and Haechan are arguably one of the most iconic duos in K-pop. Let’s just say, they’re both booked and busy, being active members of both NCT 127 and NCT Dream. And in terms of their K-pop careers, they go way back. Mark was announced as a trainee at SM Entertainment, NCT’s record label, in 2013 and Haechan was announced shortly after in 2014. Basically, they’ve been working together since day one. If you’re a K-pop fan on social media, then you’ve probably seen that adorable video of them covering “Billionaire” by Bruno Mars as kids. While this was their very first collaboration, there was no official release — until now. 

In a recent episode of REcording MARK (a YouTube series chronicling Mark’s solo music journey), Mark revealed that he always knew this collaboration “had to be with Haechan,” and referenced their previous “Billionaire” cover. The two even posted a TikTok video dancing to “+82 Pressin,’” recreating part of their “Billionaire” choreography, with the caption “Billionairezzz.” NCTzens never forgot about this iconic collab cover, and it seems like Mark and Haechan didn’t either. 

The Song and Music Video

“+82 Pressin’” is a pre-release single off of Mark’s upcoming debut solo album The Firstfruit, which is set to be released on April 7. “+82” in the song’s title references South Korea’s code +82, which is dialed before making a phone call in the country. SM Entertainment described the song as “a hip-hop track featuring a repetitive whistle riff and vox samples.” Mark wrote the lyrics himself, as he does with many of NCT’s songs (talk about multi-talented). 

The music video is based off the movie Sin City, channeling dark noir vibes, and was described by SM as having “a visual style reminiscent of a graphic novel.” Mark and Haechan play criminal outlaws, slowly bringing color back to the black-and-white landscape throughout the video. 

Fans can’t get enough of this collaboration (understandably so) and have been taking to social media to show their support. 

With “+82 Pressin” as a teaser, Mark’s new album can’t come soon enough. Let’s just say, my calendar is marked for April 7. 

