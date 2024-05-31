Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Nara Smith
@naraazizasmith via TikTok + @_haleyyboo via Twitter
BRB, Placing Nara Smith Making Nutella From Scratch In A Chanel ’24 Set On My Mood Board

Amanda Brown

TikTok users are no strangers to creator and model Nara Smith’s effortlessly luxurious lifestyle. Nara’s popularity began when she signed as a model in Germany at 14, so yeah, she’s always been that girl. Nara met her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, through her modeling career at their shared agency, IMG. Can someone say power couple? The two also have 3 (obviously adorable) kids – Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Whimsy Lou – who occasionally make appearances on her TikTok and are often spoiled by their mom’s homemade cooking. 

Nara’s TikTok career began to thrive because of her overall aesthetic and cooking videos, gaining her over 7 million followers on TikTok. She brings cooking to a whole new level – the girl even made homemade Cheez-Its for her kids. Nara is always going above and beyond, and TBH it’s inspiring.

Ultimately, Nara is who every girl wants to be: chic, classy, and insanely iconic. Much of Nara’s TikTok feed consists of calming and inspiring homemade cooking videos that showcase her simple (yet fabulous) everyday life in the form of short vlogs. What girl doesn’t use her profile as life inspo? On May 30, Nara posted a TikTok video where she made Nutella crepes from scratch (yes, even the Nutella). Her outfit in the video? None other than a Chanel Pre-Fall ‘24 outfit. Honestly, I’d expect nothing less from her. This video perfectly encapsulates who Nara Smith is, and how she always serves in both cooking and fashion. 

@naraazizasmith

Oh my… what do you like on your crepes or pancakes?🫶🏽 #easyrecipe #homecooking #dessert #fypツ #crepes #marriage

♬ La vie en rose (Cover Edith Piaf) – 田东昱

Of course, fans are gagging over Nara’s latest cooking outfit. Many took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to comment on the stunning Chanel look Nara was seen wearing while making her homemade Nutella crepes. Some even called her an icon and TBH, I 100% agree.

Nara Smith is the epitome of iconic and my personal role model. She’s flawless, talented, and so entertaining that you can easily get lost in her whole TikTok feed. I mean, who hasn’t found themselves stalking her feed and leaving it feeling more motivated than ever? Her 7 million followers (I, included) are waiting for Nara to announce her own cookbook just so that we can feel like we can (albeit slightly) emulate her sought-after lifestyle. It’s easy to say that Nara has easily become an inspiration for young women. After all, who doesn’t aspire to make homemade Nutella in their fabulous house while wearing a Chanel ‘24 set? If I’m not doing that in the future, then I’m living my life wrong. 

Amanda is a freshman Writing and Rhetoric major with a Creative Writing minor at James Madison University. Amanda loves binge-watching "Sex and the City", drinking iced lattes, cuddling cats, reading romance and thriller novels, and listening to music (Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, and Olivia Rodrigo mostly). Ultimately, Amanda wishes to pursue a career involving writing, reading, editing, or publishing.