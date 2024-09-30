TikTok’s favorite tradwife, Nara Smith, has taken the internet by storm yet again. Smith literally does it all – models, makes homemade nutella from scatch (IYKYK), influences, and is also a glamorous mother. It’s easy to become lost in Smith’s TikTok profile with her “what I eat in a day” videos, unique DIYs, and overall calming presence (seriously, her voice is perfect for meditation). Smith has used much of her TikTok account to showcase how to make pretty much anything from scratch (yes, even a PB&J). Smith has accomplished a lot in her life, and as many fans have just learned, she’s done all of these things at a pretty young age.

On Sept. 29, Smith took to TikTok to celebrate her birthday. In the video, Smith was seen holding a plate of chocolate croissants with candles that read 23.

From the video, it was clear Smith spent her birthday in style – shopping at luxury stores with her family and having a very relaxing spa day. Who isn’t in a constant state of jealousy of Nara Smith’s life? But the TikTok made fans (I, included) shook by the realization of just how young Smith is with all of the accomplishments she’s achieved.

Fans expressed just how shocked they were in the comment section of her birthday TikTok and TBH, the comments are hilarious. One user commented, “Girl you should be at the clubbb,” while another wrote, “IM OLDER THAN NARA SMITH????” Smith, yet again, has the entire internet shook.

Many are posting their own reaction videos on TikTok following the realization of Smith just being 23 and I can’t stop watching them.

Many 23-year-olds could only dream of having Smith’s glamorous life. After all, who doesn’t want to know how to make DIY Coca-Cola and be able to make fast food look aesthetic? I know that I want to be Nara Smith when I grow up (making Nutella from scratch while wearing a Chanel set).