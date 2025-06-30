Get ready to laugh, cry, and daydream about cobblestone streets, thanks to Netflix’s upcoming release, My Oxford Year. This romantic comedy is set against the timeless, historic backdrop of Oxford University. My Oxford Year follows the story of Anna, a studious and ambitious American student, and her charming English literature professor, Jamie. What begins as a typical study abroad experience turns into something a lot more complicated as the two grow closer and sparks fly.

Based on a 2018 novel of the same name by Julia Whelan, this story explores the many layers of love and loss, from the initial encounter between the pair to a much deeper connection that later develops. Netflix’s adaptation highlights the highs, heartbreaks, and unexpected lessons from Anna’s year at Oxford University before she’s set to head back to the U.S. for work.

Anna and Jamie’s contrasting personalities make for an interesting dynamic throughout the film. Although the pair could not be more different (Anna is a meticulous planner, while Jamie leans into spontaneity), they form a close bond over their shared love of poetry. As conflicts arise — whether it’s Anna’s impending departure or Jamie’s concealed troubles — the couple is forced to navigate through difficult, life-altering circumstances.

My Oxford Year Trailer

Anna’s year abroad takes an unexpected turn when she meets Jamie in Netflix’s newest rom-com, My Oxford Year.

My Oxford Year Release Date

My Oxford Year is set to hit Netflix on Aug. 1, 2025. Filming for the movie began in the fall of 2024 and features scenic locations across England, including the iconic Oxford campus. This new rom-com lands just in time for the end of summer, perfect for romanticizing your return to campus.

My Oxford Year Cast

Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest star alongside each other in My Oxford Year. You may know Carson for her role as Evie in Disney Channel’s Descendants trilogy. Mylchreest, on the other hand, is making a Netflix comeback after his recent role as a fictionalized King George III in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The Bridgerton prequel showcased Mylchreest in a period-inspired leading romantic role, and now, he’s stepping into the Netflix world for a second time in another highly-anticipated novel adaptation.

Speaking with People about their roles, Carson and Mylchreest noted their on-screen chemistry as effortless and the immense respect they have for each other as actors in this film. Alongside their on-screen connection, Mylchreest noted his personal connection to the story with his own version of an Oxford year. “I have a friend that studied for uni in Oxford, and so there was a period of my life where I was going up and getting the train to Oxford quite frequently,” Mylchreest told Tudum by Netflix.

Where To Read My Oxford Year The Novel

If you enjoy reading the book before seeing the movie, now’s your chance. Whelan’s original novel is available on Amazon, at local bookstores, or through digital platforms like Audible and Kindle. Whether you’re a hardcover lover or more of an audiobook listener, diving into the world of Anna and Jamie through the original novel is a great way to get more on the story before the film hits streaming.