Edmond’s Teacher Has ‘LIB’ Fans In Tears

Love Is Blind Season 9 was full of drama — but there were some wholesome moments, too. In the finale, fans were introduced to Ms. Welsh, or Jessie, during Edmond and Kalybriah’s (or KB’s) wedding. And her relationship to Edmond has the internet in tears. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 9 ahead.

KB and Edmond had a tumultuous journey during Season 9. The two connected in the pods instantly and were one of the first couples to get engaged. However, when they went to Mexico after their engagement, things started to fall apart: Edmond got upset with KB after she said she wanted to work on her personal relationship with intimacy and wait until they got married to have sex (and his response was just a gross way to react, IMO). After that, the two continued to clash due to their differing maturity levels — KB wanted Edmond to take on a stronger role in their relationship, while Edmond looked to KB to nurture and comfort him.

So, when the two finally got to the altar, fans weren’t all that surprised when KB said “no” and ended their relationship. And while it was an emotional moment for Edmond, he was comforted by the woman who escorted him down the aisle, Ms. Welsh. NGL, the tears were flowing for me, too.

This Edmond’s 5th grade teacher is his real mummy. #LoveIsBlindS9 — Makida Moka Onyekweli (@TheMakidaMoka) October 22, 2025

The moment with Edmond and his teacher is making me want to cry #LoveIsBlind l — CB🦋 (@cleyaaaaa) October 22, 2025

#Loveisblind Edmond's teacher is amazing tbh… Glad KB opted out because that seems like a lot of work! Edmond will find his person eventually… pic.twitter.com/ER9RZ10lM9 — Idara. (@EstherAtakpa) October 22, 2025

Edmond's teacher at the wedding 😭 what a beautiful person. Some teachers are really superheroes. #LoveIsBlindS9 — Emily 😇🇺🇲 (@emilyXstrange) October 22, 2025

Shoutout to this teacher that took care of Edmond while he was in school struggling. She said he was the hardest kid to teach 🤣 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS9 pic.twitter.com/BdsfFxqJkQ — ohlode (@ohlode) October 22, 2025

edmond’s 5th grade teacher walking him down the aisle is such a testament to the importance of the role of an educator in a person’s life #LoveIsBlindS9 — sammy ann (@herhonorplease) October 22, 2025

Edmond and his teacher got me in here crying like BITCH #LoveIsBlind — Mary-kate’s birkin bag (@ayyeitstayy) October 22, 2025

Who Is Ms. Welsh from Love Is Blind Season 9?

Ms. Welsh, or Jessie, was Edmond’s fifth-grade teacher. As you might remember, Edmond was open about growing up in foster care and having a strained relationship with his biological parents. Because of his turbulent childhood, Ms. Welsh took on a mother-figure role to Edmond, and was there to comfort him after his breakup with KB all these years later. She even told Edmond to call her “mom.” (Teachers really do be superheroes.)

did NOT expect to cry at anything surrounding edmond, but this scene with his teacher. my GOODNESS, she said she’ll always be his constant?! he made her the teacher she is?! she used to get him food because he didn’t have any at home?! she told him to call her mom?! #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/nCaHduxmvm — charlotte york’s show puppy 🍒🎀💌🩷 (@roseco1oredgirl) October 22, 2025

Not much else is known about Ms. Welsh, but one thing is for sure: We’ve gotta protect this woman at all costs.