From chaotic campus adventures to empowering academic comebacks, there’s no better way to usher in the approaching fall semester than with a lineup of college-set films. Capturing the college girl experience is no easy task, but these films go above and beyond, offering the perfect bridge between year-round favorites and curated back-to-school staples.

With summer slowly fading from view, now’s the time to revisit that campus feeling. Whether you’re heading into your freshman year or feeling a little nostalgic for campus life, this list has you covered. College is a cosmos of new relationships, growing pains, self-discovery, and unexpected moments of clarity. And for better or for worse, it’s a time that molds you in ways you never see coming.

The college girl experience isn’t one-size-fits-all. For some, it’s about finding your people and finally stepping out of your comfort zone, diving headfirst into uncharted territory. For others, it’s all about reinvention, letting go, and embracing a brand new chapter. These films tap into that variety, showing the chaos, beauty, heartbreak, and humor that come with this new era.