With summer in full swing, everything feels a little more cinematic. Between late-night beach visits and spontaneous road trips, summer is the perfect time to relax and unwind. Whether you’re lying poolside, stuck inside during a heatwave, or needing to bask in that summer feeling a little longer, a good summer movie is the ultimate way to romanticize the season. From nostalgic childhood classics to messy summer flings and sun-drenched heartbreaks, these 20 movies capture the mood, magic, and mayhem of summer.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants follows four besties and one magical pair of jeans during an unforgettable summer apart. After discovering the perfect jeans that make whoever wears them feel fabulous, the girls pass them along, ensuring each of them has a summer to remember. This coming-of-age journey captures the essence of friendship, girlhood, and the challenges of growing up.

Mamma Mia!

For an adventure across the Atlantic, Mamma Mia! serves a blend of Greek island vibes, spontaneous ABBA sing-alongs, and family drama. This classic movie musical follows bride-to-be Sophie, who secretly invites three men from her mother Donna’s past in hopes of discovering which one is her real father before her wedding. With a heartfelt prequel and sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again turns the original film into the ultimate double feature.

Aquamarine

If you’re a fan of H2O: Just Add Water, Aquamarine is the ideal summer watch. Set in a small beach town, best friends Claire and Hailey come across a runaway mermaid named Aquamarine. Determined to prove love exists, Aquamarine enlists the girls’ help to win over a local lifeguard. In return, she promises to grant them a wish just in time to stop Hailey’s big move. This lighthearted story is packed with iconic beach outfits, sparkly mermaid tails, and tons of early 2000s charm.

50 First Dates

Set against a dreamy Hawaiian backdrop, 50 First Dates follows Henry, a charming marine veterinarian, who falls for Lucy, an art teacher with short-term memory loss, who forgets him every day. Determined to win her heart again and again, Henry sets out to make each day feel like their first. With tropical vibes and heartfelt memories, this rom-com is the perfect ode to summer love, patience, and pineapple smoothies.

Monte Carlo

A high school graduation trip to Paris takes an unexpected turn when Grace Bennett mistakenly steals the identity of British heiress and socialite Cordelia Winthrop Scott. This mix-up lands Bennett, played by Selena Gomez, and her two friends at a luxurious coastal getaway in the heart of Monte Carlo. Full of picturesque beachside moments, Vespa rides, and summer romances, Monte Carlo is the ultimate feel-good movie.

High School Musical 2

School’s out at East High School, and summer vacation is in full swing in the second installment of the High School Musical series. High School Musical 2 Blends summer jobs with relationship drama and impromptu dance numbers during an unforgettable summer. With fan-favorite numbers like “Gotta Go My Own Way,” “Bet On It,” and “Fabulous,” HSM2 serves up some serious childhood nostalgia.

Dirty Dancing

Baby’s summer plans lead her to a lackluster mountain resort in the 80s classic Dirty Dancing. Her luck turns around when Johnny, the resort’s dance instructor, recruits Baby as his new partner. Having set her mind on helping him perform the last big dance of the summer, the pair set off on an adventure fueled by music, iconic performance routines, and budding romance.

Call Me by Your Name

Call Me by Your Name tells the story of a sun-drenched summer romance set in 1980s northern Italy. Known for its dreamy cinematography, natural landscape, and old-school aesthetics, this film captures the emotion behind a fleeting first love. When Elio, the son of a college professor, meets Oliver, an American graduate student staying at his family’s countryside villa, their connection slowly deepens and changes them both in unexpected ways.

Mid90s

This 90s set coming-of-age story follows skater-boy Stevie as he finds escape from his chaotic home life through a group of older skateboarders. Left to soak up the LA summer sun during corner-store hangouts and skate meet-ups, Mid90s creates an authentic atmosphere for organic dialogue and new realizations about the future.

The Parent Trap

What should be an ordinary time at summer camp turns quickly into a surprising family reunion in The Parent Trap. Starring Lindsey Lohan, this film unpacks the experiences of unsuspecting identical twins, American Hallie Parker and British-raised Annie James, who meet for the first time and realize they’re sisters who’ve been separated at birth. Determined to reunite their long-divorced parents, the girls plot an identity swap in an attempt to spend time with their previously unknown parent and bring the family back together.

Grease

Summer lovin’ happened so fast in this retro high school classic. Sparks fly at Rydell High as newcomer Sandy unexpectedly reunites with greaser Danny after a whirlwind summer fling. Poodle skirts, leather jackets, and pom-poms collide with catchy musical choruses and high-energy dance sequences in this iconic 1970s hit that never goes out of style.

Camp Rock

This nostalgic 2000s classic will have you wishing you could spend your summer at the one and only Camp Rock. As the first film in this two-part series, viewers are transported to a musical summer camp where aspiring singer Mitchie Torres, played by Demi Lovato, meets beloved boy band Connect 3, portrayed by the Jonas Brothers. For extra Disney Channel nostalgia, pair this movie with its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and enjoy a double dose of teen drama and summer camp magic.

Teen Beach Movie

Teen Beach Movie dives headfirst into the world of surfers, bikers, and breaking into song mid-wave. The story follows Brady and Mack, two surf-loving teens who get magically transported into Mack’s favorite 1960s beach party movie, Wet Side Story. Inside the film, they find themselves caught between rival biker and surfer gangs as their unexpected drop-in begins to change the plot. As they sing, dance, and try to return home, the pair tries to navigate the events of the film while learning more about themselves and each other.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Lizzie McGuire discovers what dreams are made of in this comedic Euro-summer spin-off of the original Disney Channel series. The Lizzie McGuire Movie follows Lizzie as she travels to Rome with her classmates on a school trip, only to be mistaken for an international pop star. Much like in Monte Carlo, she is swept into the glamorous world of fashion, fame, and music. Complete with toe-tapping songs and vibrant Y2K outfits, this film is a must-watch for peak summer vibes.

The Florida Project

The Florida Project follows six-year-old Moonee and her friends as they navigate life on the edge of “the happiest place on Earth.” Living day-to-day at the Magic Castle Motel near Disney World, the film captures the spirit of childhood curiosity and carefree perspective amid unstable realities. With ice cream from Twistee Treat, oranges from Orange World, and rows of tourist gift shops as their playground, The Florida Project offers an unfiltered glimpse into life beyond the fantasy parks, where joy and hardship quietly coexist.

Aftersun

Aftersun takes you through an emotional summer holiday in Turkey with a father and his young daughter. Beautifully shot, this film explores themes of memory, family, and connection. While not as lighthearted as other family-centered classics like Mamma Mia! or The Parent Trap, Aftersun lingers long after the credits roll, leaving you wanting more and more.

Moonrise Kingdom

Moonrise Kingdom is a whimsical teen romance meets wilderness adventures done Wes Anderson-style. Set on a remote New England island in the 1960s, the film follows Khaki Scout Sam and Suzy, an imaginative bookworm, as they run away together, prompting a frantic search party to track them down. With its warm pastel color palette, stylized cinematography, and offbeat humor, Moonrise Kingdom captures the charm, chaos, and awkwardness of puppy love through a dreamlike lens

Do The Right Thing

Do The Right Thing is a scorching summer drama that focuses on rising tensions in a Brooklyn neighborhood on the hottest day of the year. Spike Lee’s vibrant film explores community, race, and conflict as tempers flare and temperatures rise under the relentless summer sun. With its vibrant costume design, unforgettable characters, and powerful storytelling, Do The Right Thing is a gripping, must-watch film that shows how a single summer day can change everything.

Dazed and Confused

A rowdy group of Texas teens celebrate their last day of high school in this memorable coming-of-age film. Dazed and Confused follows the trials and tribulations of several students among different social cliques as they transition from one grade to the next. From the football star’s refusal to sign a clean-living pledge to group kickbacks and late-night cruising, this film takes a chaotic peek inside the carefree energy of a 1970s summer.

Ponyo