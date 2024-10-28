ICYMI, Someone Didn’t Attend Alix Earle’s Halloween Party… & Fans Noticed

Alix Earle did not play this Halloween. On Oct. 25, Earle threw a huge Alice In Wonderland-themed party at Keys Nightclub in Los Angeles. And while there was a huge roster of celebrities and influencers in attendance, fans took note of one absence in particular: Why wasn’t her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, at her “Mad Forest” Halloween party?

Now, there was a lot going on at this Alix In Wonderland affair. Earle dressed up as the Cheshire Cat, which took hours to put together, while her bestie and roommate Kristin Konefal dressed as Alice. There was a star-studded guest list, too, including Ava Max, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Carter Gregory, The Kid Laroi, Madeline Argy, Landon Barker, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Shay Mitchell, Rickey Thompson, Josh Richards, and more. Performers and DJ induced Gryffin, Carlita, and Frank Walker who kept the party guests on the dance floor.

However, internet users quickly noticed that Earle’s long-time boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, was not in attendance. The content creator and Miami Dolphins wide receiver made their relationship official in November 2023, but Earle had been teasing her relationship with “NFL Man” since March 2023. The two first met in February 2023 at a party in Miami, which Earle revealed in an episode of her Hot Mess, and have been in a public relationship since. So, when Berrios wasn’t in attendance at Earle’s party, eyebrows were raised.

Did Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios break up?

Do not worry — the two have not split. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was placed on the injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury during the Dolphins vs. Colts game on Oct. 20, so it’s pretty likely that he’s resting due to the injury. Berrios posted an Instagram post thanking his fans for their support during this time. Under the post, Earle wrote, “I love you.” She also posted a TikTok about her rushing to Miami after his injury to support him once she heard about his injury. So, there’s no love lost between the two — good to know!