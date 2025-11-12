The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become everyone’s new reality show obsession — and Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura are at the center of it all. The couple, known for their parenting content on social media, became fan favorites for having a picture-perfect family. But after Season 2 of the show was released in May 2025, that all changed. Between cheating rumors, missing wedding rings, and tea-filled podcast moments, fans have been wondering one thing: What is really going on between Jessi and Jordan?

Jessi and Jordan’s love story seemed normal in the beginning — an engagement in 2020, a sweet October wedding, and a growing family. But as their social media pages took off and the show gained popularity, things got complicated fast. Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship timeline, their kids, and all of the drama that’s unfolded on and off camera.

Jessi & Jordan’s Kids

Jessi and Jordan got engaged in February 2020 and said “I do” that October. Just months before the couple tied the knot, they welcomed their first child together, Jagger Zayn, in April 2020. Jordan also has an older daughter, Peyton, from a past relationship. The couple later had a second baby in January 2023, named Jovi.

Their TikTok content took off fast — their family vlogs, hair tutorials, and relatable content made them instant favorites on the DadTok and MomTok sides of the internet. Fans loved their humor, chemistry, and how genuine the couple seemed. But behind the scenes, things weren’t so perfect.

Jessi & Jordan On Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives

In 2024, Jessi and Jordan joined Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which follows Mormon mothers and social media influencers in Utah navigating faith, family, and fame. The Ngatikauaras quickly became a main couple on the show. What at first seemed like reality TV fun soon started blurring into real-life drama.

By Season 2, which premiered in May 2025, rumors sparked that Jessi had become way too close to Vanderpump Villa cast member Marciano Brunette. Clips from the shows mixed with TikTok theories fueled this fire, until everyone had their own opinion on Jessi and Jordan’s marriage. The couple was forced to speak up.

Jessi’s Cheating Rumors

The cheating rumors started after the Season 2 finale of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, when Marciano claimed that he and Jessi hooked up off-camera. The supposed scandal took over the internet, sparking endless theories about what really happened. Jessi was quick to shut down the rumors, saying, “If I was dumb enough to do that, I wouldn’t do it in public.”

On The Viall Files podcast, she talked more about the rumors and how they have affected her marriage. “Reality TV is hard on any relationship — whether it’s a friendship or a marriage,” she said. “We’ve been through a lot, and now it’s going to be public.”

As for Jordan, he has not shared much publicly. Although, fans have picked up on subtle shifts from him on social media. In May, he posted for Jessi on Mother’s Day, captioning the post, “Through all of life’s ups and downs, I still choose you.” While some saw it as a sweet tribute to his wife, others assumed it was damage control to help cool down some of the rumors.

Where Do Jessi and Jordan Stand Now?

The question is: Are Jessi and Jordan still together? The short answer is yes, but it’s not really that simple. Jessi’s been honest about how complicated things have been. “We’re working through things and we’re trying our best, but things are a little tricky right now,” she shared on The Viall Files.

The couple still posts family content, and appears together on the show, but it’s clear that things are different. Jessi’s been spotted without her wedding ring, and Jordan’s content has become much less couple-focused. Still, the couple seems to be trying to figure things out together.

The drama isn’t slowing down anytime soon: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns to Hulu for its third season on Nov. 13. That means all new episodes with more twists, tea, and tears. Fans will finally get the full story about Jessi and Jordan — and let’s be real, we’ll all be tuning in.