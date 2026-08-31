Morgan Riddle’s Game Plan For This Year’s U.S. Open? Have Fun

Morgan Riddle is one of the most recognizable names in tennis culture. With OOTDs of her iconic courtside fashion and videos of her experiences on professional tours, Riddle rose in the ranks of tennis royalty in recent years — and not just as a fan. Riddle has also used her platform to advocate for women in sports; her “400 Club” initiative celebrates women who attend 400 or more sporting events in their lifetime, and is part of her larger effort to champion female sports fans.

While she may have stepped onto the scene as a “WAG,” it’s safe to say that the now-single businesswoman and influencer is her own main event. And, as such, this year’s U.S. Open looks a little different for her.

For the Open this year, Riddle is all about embracing her new city (she officially moved to NYC earlier in 2026), attending the matches that are most exciting to her, and — most importantly — having fun.

“It’s a very sort of chaotic, but really fun time of year,” Riddle tells Her Campus. “I’ve always said that September in New York is the best month here.”

That playful energy is what carried Riddle into her latest collaboration, this time with 7UP, which launched its new Lime Lemon flavor ahead of the U.S. Open. The partnership video leans into the bright, citrusy “lululime” aesthetic that’s been everywhere lately, making the collab feel just right for Riddle’s sports-meets-fashion-meets-culture world.

Below, Riddle tells Her Campus about her 7UP campaign and how she’s taking on the tennis world — and beyond — in a whole new way.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did your collaboration with 7UP come about, and why did it feel like the right fit for you?

7UP came to me a couple of weeks ago with this idea of how lemon has sort of taken over in all corners of culture and sport. This new drink that they launched is Lime Lemon, as opposed to lemon lime. So it’s a new formulation that really brings the lime flavors forward. It’s caffeine-free so you won’t have to deal with excessive caffeine buzz as a college student — because that’s what I used to do, and it did not make me feel good.

And I just thought it was a fun campaign. I like doing sort of silly, fun things around the U.S. Open. There’s so many brands activating now, and all these fashion brands are involved and food and beverage brands, and so I think it’s kind of fun to partner with brands that want to bring something kind of silly and creative forward and cut through the noise of that.

And I grew up drinking 7UP, so I’m a fan of the soda.

Are there any U.S. Open fashion trends college students can bring to campus this fall?

It’s a lot of tenniscore. You know, whites, polka dots, that sort of thing. Honestly, I don’t think anyone’s really innovating much in tennis fashion right now. I think that people have been saying the U.S. Open’s the new Fashion Week for four years now, but I’m like, Alright, see you next August when we rediscover this again.

What other trends do you think will be big this fall?

Have a personal style and wear what you want to wear. That’s my advice on trends.

What drives you to be such a vocal advocate for women in sports?

I guess just my experience in it the last couple of years. I know how not great it can be in a lot of ways. I mean, in any male-dominated industry, you’ll always run into issues and roadblocks. So really for me, it started with sort of championing the female fan in sports and cutting through this audacity of women watching sports and enjoying sports and attending sporting matches.

And I was just talking to someone about how I recently started going to New York Liberty WNBA games. And just seeing those women on the court and getting to know some of the athletes and stuff and seeing how talented of athletes they are and how much they deal with that are not ideal, but just continue to show up every day.

What Else Do You Have Planned For The U.S. OPen This Year?

I’m going to the women’s semifinals match next week, which I’m really excited about. And then obviously there’s so many tennis-adjacent events — and then just following U.S. Open is Fashion Week, so there’s parties and dinners and brand activations. So yeah, it’ll be a really fun couple of weeks.