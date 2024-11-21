Taylor Swift Got Shaded By A WAG & Swifties Aren’t Having It

One thing about the Swifties is that they are always lurking and searching. As we get into the 2024-2025 NFL season, we’ve already been treated to Taylor Swift’s Kansas City Chiefs game looks and her multiple appearances at football games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. With Swift currently finishing up her last stops of the Eras Tour, I have a feeling we’ll be seeing more of her in the VIP box. Throughout this past year, Swift and Kelce have become one of the most-talked-about couples on and off the field, and fans can’t get enough of their relationship.

However, Swift and Kelce’s romance has played a large part in the football season. After the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 20, Bills linebacker Baylon Spector’s wife, Ryleigh, had a lot to say, while making a direct reference to Swift that left Swifties angry.

After the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs, Ryleigh Spector posted an Instagram story celebrating the win. Spector wrote “9-2!,” referencing the final score of the game. However, Spector made a reference to Swift in the same post underneath that comment, writing “Never a Swiftie” with a yawning emoji. Her Campus reached out to Swift’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Let’s just say, the Swifties were not pleased at all.

🚨TRENDING: #Bills LB Baylon Spector’s wife Ryleigh TAKES SHOTS AT TAYLOR SWIFT… “9-2! NEVER A SWIFTIE🥱” 👀 pic.twitter.com/MlYOloGKxI — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 19, 2024

What are the Swifties saying?

Immediately after Spector posted that Instagram story, Swifties began commenting on her Instagram post and her husband’s account. The Swifties jumped into Spector’s recent Instagram posts with some unwarranted comments, saying her post about Swift was uncalled for, and that Spector was “low class” and “irrelevant.” They even labeled her as irrelevant. Spector’s comment section filled up with so many comments from Swifties, she’s since made her account private. Her husband, Baylon Spector, also turned his Instagram private after the Swifties started commenting on his posts. Her Campus reached out to Baylon Spector’s team about the backlash Ryleigh’s been getting from Swift’s fans, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Regardless of the situation, there wasn’t a need to bring Swift into an Instagram post for a game she didn’t even attend. But also, nobody should be sending Ryleigh Spector or her husband hate online. This is just football, you guys. No need to make things deeper than they really are.