Jalen Noble Cleared Up Those Rumors About His House, & The Internet Is *Real* Silent

TikToker Jalen Noble responded to the rumors that his Texas home, which he shares with his partner, content creator Monet McMichael, was once a plantation. Noble and McMichael came under fire earlier during the week of April 28 after McMichael posted a video of her and Noble working out at their home gym (they converted a barn on the property), which users believed was the home’s slave quarters in the 1800s. However, Noble made it clear that this is not the case. “With this house being built in 1850, I do want to acknowledge the fact that I feel an overwhelming sense of empowerment every time I see [my property],” Noble said in his recent TikTok. “There are no ties to slavery on this property, but as a Black man, I am able to own a house that 175 years ago, we were not able to.”

Noble posted a TikTok about the property back in January 2025, noting that one of the main reasons he bought it was because it had a guest house. However, users were quick to claim that the structure used to be the home’s slave quarters, too, based on the year in which it was built.

Noble said in his April 2025 video that he reached out to a genealogist and an architectural historian to learn more about the history of his property, and learned that the property’s guest house was actually an early settler’s cabin, which was then converted into a hunting lodge. Aside from Noble’s guest house, which was built in 1850, the other structures on the property are newer: the barn (which is now Noble’s gym) was built in 1999, and the main house was built in 2016.

@alwaysjalen Excited to share this process! For now it’s a guest house, next it’ll make a perfect mother-in-law suite, and then hopefully we can convert it to a larger piece of the main house ❤️ ♬ original sound – Jalen Noble

After McMichael posted about the home’s barn-turned-gym on April 25, TikTok users flooded the comment section of her video, accusing the couple of being “tone deaf” to, what they believed to be, the home’s history. One user commented, “It’s sad to see yall pretend this shouldn’t be a historic piece of land. I understand it’s now owned by a black person but that same black person cant even acknowledge what it is (“guest house”),” and another wrote, “Oh my god yall live on a plantation? 💀”

While McMichael didn’t respond to the comments (and why should she?), she did repost Noble’s video explaining the history of the property. And, under her most recent video, fans are offering their support after the massive amount of criticism she and Noble faced over the internet rumors. “I don’t seeeee anyone here apologizing as quick as they came to leave hate comments,” wrote one fan. Another user wrote, “Now everyone say sorry ms.monettttt.”

Well, I guess this clears that whole mess up.