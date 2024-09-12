BRB, Laughing Too Hard At These Fruity Pebbles Gate Memes

To all of my reality TV lovers, you may have heard about Hulu’s newest show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. This groundbreaking series was released on Sept. 6 and has everyone on TikTok raving about it. Most can’t help but talk about the most outrageous moments that occurred during the first season. If you binged-watched the series as most people did, then you’re probably well aware of one particular moment in the show that has since been a hot topic on social media, and yes, a cereal brand is involved.

Fruity Pebbles Gate occurred during episode 3 when cast member Demi Engemann shared details about her and her husband’s sex life with some of the other Mormon moms and Whitney Leavitt went and told other people had a lot to dish about the couple’s business in the bedroom. Then, during a Galentine’s Day party, Whitney gifted Demi a box filled with Fruity Pebbles as a joke, saying,“The fruity cereal has to do with taste.” The “Fruity Pebbles” joke refers to a sexual act that Demi and Bret partook in, and let me just say, it’s pretty wild when food is involved.

Many fans of the show have since given their opinions on Fruity Pebbles Gate, and most couldn’t believe that someone would do something sexual with cereal, let alone Fruity Pebbles. Since the episode, a lot of social media users have flocked to X/ Twitter to share their reactions toward this incident in a way they know best — with memes.

Most were confused about the act Demi and her husband did.

these mormon wives are doing what with fruity pebbles? “fruity cereal” pic.twitter.com/ucc8cl9frs — On a Real Note Podcast (@onarealnotepod) September 7, 2024

This fruity pebbles sex thing from #TheSecretLivesOfMormonWives has been bugging me ALL DAY. pic.twitter.com/86AQGShD1y — Chelsea M. Cameron (@chel_c_cam) September 7, 2024

not these Mormon ladies trying 2 ruin fruity pebbles for me 😭😭😭 #SecretLivesOfMormonWives pic.twitter.com/2KPkNhIvrG — suttons dinner blunt 💨 (@thebravobarbie) September 9, 2024

Others want to know exactly what Demi did with the cereal.

WTF did this girl do with THE FRUITY PEBBLES THO #SecretLivesOfMormonWives — Bravo Bravo F*ing Bravo! (@thatwassotrashy) September 9, 2024

wtf did demi exactly do with this fruity pebbles cereal? #TheSecretLivesOfMormonWives — Barbie Scissor Kicks (@bravo_barbie_) September 9, 2024

Some fans are calling Whitney out for her gesture.

Whitney decided to give Demi a box of Fruity Pebbles as a Galetine’s gift to be funny, and a lot of people saw the gesture as immature and disrespectful.

whitney is the friend that’s secretly a hater, because the fruity pebble thing was her way of trying to embarrass demi. in front of the other girls but most importantly on the show. she’s a bad person. #TheSecretLivesOfMormonWives — BRITT🐝 (@__bbrriittaanny) September 7, 2024

Oh, this bitch Whitney on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives plays a mean prank on Demi and then gets mad because Demi calls her out for being mean? What did she expect Demi to do about the fruity pebbles? — ColoradoMom (@kaitynjojomom) September 7, 2024

Omg Whitney w the gaslighting fruity cereal and making a term up is giving you should give those to your own husband cause #thesecretlivesofmormonwives pic.twitter.com/lRHDLRMhjV — disengaging (@imnotthatpetty) September 7, 2024

The fruity cereal incident on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” left viewers perplexed, as not all details were fully explained on the show. What’s clear is that Demi Engemann confided a sexual secret with her husbandto some of her friends. Whitney Leavitt then shared this… — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 8, 2024

The big lesson to take from all of this is not to share *everything* about your personal life, particularly your sex life, with friends.