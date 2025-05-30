Miley Cyrus dropped her latest album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, and fans are already calling it a top contender for Album Of The Year. There’s one song in particular, though, that have fans wondering if Cyrus is throwing some shade. Is Miley Cyrus’s “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved” about Dua Lipa? Here are the lyrics that have fans raising their eyebrows.

Cyrus’s thrilling new pop album sees her opening up about heartbreak and yearning for love, and charismatically combines alternative, rock, and dance pop sounds. While the album marks a bold new era for her, Cyrus delivers the hard-hitting lyrics she’s always been known for. “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” in particular, is catching fans’ attention. This track, which features collaborator Naomi Campbell, takes on an 80s dance pop sound. Lyrically, it shows Cyrus fluctuating between confidence and insecurity in a new relationship.

One lyric in particular has fans speculating about the muse behind the song: “She can dance the night away, and she’ll never break a sweat.” Some fans have noticed this lyric parallels Dua Lipa’s 2023 hit, “Dance The Night,” leading to speculation that Cyrus is intentionally referencing Lipa.

In “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” Cyrus paints a picture of what she believes to be a dream woman. At first, she puts herself into the shoes of this woman, expressing the pressure to fit the mold. Cyrus sings, “Aren’t I pretty enough for more than fun in the dark? / Why’re you still holding onto your heart? / Looking for the one, but one is never enough / I’m every girl you’ve ever loved / I’m a little bit angel, I’m a little bit not.” The lyrics then spiral into insecurity, as Cyrus compares herself to the ideal woman. She sings, “She speaks the perfect French / Don’t you want me, baby? / She never wears a watch, still never late / She’s got that kind of grace / Did Botticelli paint her face?” It’s clear that Cyrus thinks she’ll never achieve this woman’s level of perfection, but is this woman simply an idea, or is it a reference to Lipa?

Cyrus and Lipa are former collaborators. Lipa was featured on Cyrus’s 2020 Plastic Hearts album, on a track called “Prisoner.” In an interview with Zane Lowe at the time, Cyrus described working with Lipa as a perfect creative pairing: “For her and I, there’s just no competition. That changes everything. There’s a true partnership.” While the two seemed to be creatively compatible and were solid friends at the time, it’s possible things have changed. In 2021, Lipa released her album Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition), also containing “Prisoner” on the tracklist. While the two aren’t the first to share one collab between two albums, fans speculated tensions rose because Lipa profited more from the song’s streams, since her album was higher on the Billboard charts. This could definitely sting for Cyrus, since the song belonged to her album originally. (Her Campus reached out to Cyrus’s team for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.)

Why r miley and dua beefing :( not my queens :( — b ! (@topazbbg) May 30, 2025

The Dua Lipa shade lmao

We don't talk enough about this beef pic.twitter.com/TyuSlhJ8IF — Miley News (@mcnews96) May 30, 2025

While Cyrus’s “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved” draws an interesting parallel to Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” there’s no definite answer to whether the song intentionally digs at Lipa — even with their history. Regardless of the song’s muse, “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved” offers an interesting look at the comparisons made between women, and the insecurities that arise from it.