Seems like there’s trouble in paradise for two Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives stars. At the end of Season 4, Mikayla Matthews updated fans about where her relationship with her husband, Jace Terry, stood. Unfortunately, after chronicling their relationship and intimacy issues in Season 3, fans saw the pair separate in Season 4. Since the show was filmed at the end of 2025, fans are wondering, are Mikayla and Jace divorcing? What’s the update on their relationship now?

In Season 4 of SLOMW, fans saw Mikayla and Jace open up again about the struggles they were having in their relationship — particularly with intimacy, which has been hard for Mikayla because of her history with being sexually abused as a child. In one episode of Season 4, Jace pushes Mikayla on the idea of going to trauma therapy. Mikayla says to Jace, “I think it’s hard anytime you bring up the stuff with the sex and the intimacy. I feel it’s hard on me because again, my nervous system is already in fight or flight, and I’m already maxed out. My bucket is full.” Jace then responds, “I know, but for me, it seems like the solution to that would be to commit to trauma therapy until you’re at a point where it doesn’t make your nervous system freak out.”

After their conversation, Mikayla and Jace decide to separate. At the end of Season 4, Mikayla reveals she’s been living separately from Jace, and the only member of MomTok who knows the status of their relationship is Mayci.

So, are Mikayla and Jace divorcing? While the pair does separate in the new season, there’s no update yet on whether their relationship is fully over. Mikayla has posted photos of Jace and her entire family (the pair shares four kids together) on social media as recently as Christmas 2025.

In a March 12 interview with People, Mikayla said, “Last season, we dove into the beginning stages of it, and that was me revisiting all this trauma for the first time as well. It’s still new to me, and it’s new to him, and we’re just navigating it the best way that we can.” She then said healing her relationship is “just something that’s going to take a lot more time. I feel like that’s all I can say on it now.”

Mikayla gave a similar quote to Decider on March 12. The reality star, who also suffers from severe eczema and an autoimmune disorder, told the publication, “With kids and our schedule and my health stuff, it’s a lot. I kind of set that expectation for him of, like, I’m not able to work through this and give it 100% until I can work through my health stuff, because unfortunately, my health stuff is out of my control and it comes with a lot of physical ailments.” She continued, “I’m not able to remove myself out of my body and be present in the moment with him or with the kids.”

So whether or not it comes to a divorce for Mikayla and Jace, there are no clear answers just yet. As a fan of them both, I’m hoping it all works out for the best — whether they’re together or not.