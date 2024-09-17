The Mielle Organics Controversy Introduces A Larger Debate Within Black Hair Care

In the age of social media, conversations surrounding beauty and hair care have always been a hot topic, and now, there’s one particularly going viral within the Black community. Recently, well-known and loved hair care brand Mielle Organics found itself at the center of a heated debate over its products after it blew up on TikTok.

Mielle, a brand known for catering to natural Black hair, has long been celebrated for its emphasis on promoting hair growth and health. However, a wave of internet users — mainly Black women — started sounding alarms at the beginning of September, claiming that Mielle’s products were causing hair loss, breakage, and thinning. Her Campus reached out to Mielle Organics for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

What began as individual TikTok videos evolved into a full-fledged movement of Black creators who voiced their concerns about Mielle Organics. Users shared their stories of hair loss or damaged hair as, what they believe it to be, the result of using certain Mielle products, like the Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil or the Rice Water Collection. These creators, many of whom initially turned to Mielle in hopes of achieving healthier, stronger hair, started raising serious questions about whether the brand’s formulas were truly meeting the needs of Black hair.

There were consumer speculations that Mielle had changed its formula after the company was acquired by Procter & Gamble (P&G) in January 2023. On Sept. 7, after the brand started going viral, Mielle’s founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez shut down rumors regarding a formula change, and said the company would be transparent if any adjustments were made.

“Our products are created with healthy ingredients and that commitment has never wavered,” Rodriguez said in a video posted to the Mielle Organics Instagram. She even suggested customers perform their own research, and compare the ingredients from previous years to now.

Mielle Organics also issued an official statement in an Instagram carousel on Sept. 10 addressing the allegations. “Our products are safe. Internal and third-party independent labs undergo rigorous and frequent testing to ensure product safety and efficacy,” the post read. “We can confirm that there have been no formula changes to any Mielle products since joining P&G in March 2023. Mielle Rosemary Mint Oil and Shampoo have been dermatologically tested for skin safety, and no indications of irritation or sensitization were found.”

In response to the specific claims about hair shedding, Mielle Organics added, “According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, it is normal to lose between 50 to 100 hairs per day. Various factors, such as hormonal changes, heredity, medications, stress, poor nutrition, and excessive styling can contribute to increased hair shedding. We encourage you to seek professional advice from a doctor or board-certified dermatologist for an accurate evaluation and personalized recommendation.”

This controversy surrounding Mielle Organics taps into a larger conversation about the representation and effectiveness of hair care products marketed to Black women. Are these brands truly designed with our unique needs in mind?

In the midst of the Mielle Organics controversy, it got me thinking if we should be questioning the notion of exclusivity. Black creators are starting to embrace hair care products that aren’t necessarily marketed toward Black hair. Brands like Amika and Aussie, which have typically catered to a broader audience, are now gaining traction in the Black community as alternatives to the traditional “Black hair care” brands.

As someone who has personally used Mielle’s Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil, I can relate to some concerns raised by others. While I’ve found it beneficial for my scalp, it’s made me reconsider whether I’ve been limiting myself by sticking exclusively to Black hair care brands.

For years, there has been an unspoken rule that those with textured, coily, or curly hair should only use products created by and for POC. But now, some Black women are challenging that idea. If non-traditional brands are offering solutions that work, why should we limit ourselves to just a few brands based on their focus on textured hair, or their marketing?

This trend of breaking away from exclusive Black hair care brands opens up a new kind of conversation — one that questions if exclusivity is beneficial or even necessary. Shouldn’t the focus be on using what works, regardless of the target demographic?

To me, it’s clear that the debate is more than just about product efficacy. It’s about representation, trust, and accountability. Are the brands that say they cater to us actually doing their best to provide safe and effective products?

On the other hand, should we feel comfortable embracing brands like Amika or Aussie, which historically haven’t been marketed toward Black consumers? Some might think that it’s time for Black hair care to be less about exclusivity and more about finding what genuinely works for each individual.

As this conversation continues to grow, the voices of Black women are crucial in shaping the future of hair care. Whether you’ve had positive or negative experiences with Black hair care brands, your perspective matters, and it can redefine the way we approach beauty, hair care, and inclusivity.