Um, Oscars, Why Was Michelle Trachtenberg Missing From The “In Memoriam” Segment?

The death of Gossip Girl and Ice Princess star Michelle Trachtenberg sent shockwaves through the internet — especially for Gen Zers. After her passing on Feb. 26, many netizens were waiting to see the Academy pay the respects to the iconic actress during their “In Memoriam” segment at the 2025 Oscars. However, after the segment aired, the internet was quick to notice that Trachtenberg wasn’t included in the list of deceased actors, directors, and entertainment professionals.

In the days following Trachtenberg’s passing, internet users took to social media to grieve the loss of a childhood icon — as did Trachtenberg’s co-stars from shows like Gossip Girl and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. So it’s no surprise that fans were upset about this omission of Trachtenberg from the Academy’s segment less than a week later on March 2.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Trachtenberg appeared in many iconic titles in film and television, and while she hadn’t starred in a project since narrating the 2024 documentary Spyral, there’s no denying her impact on the industry. And fans weren’t about to see that overlooked.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans’ reactions to the omission of Trachtenberg ranged from disappointed to downright outraged. (And honestly, who can blame them?)

michelle trachtenberg not being mentioned in the in memoriam section of the oscars is upsetting , you are and will remain so so loved and admired michelle 🩷 pic.twitter.com/6xAo6jYDTn — amb (@mikeysgore) March 3, 2025

“You are and will remain so so loved and admired Michelle,” one X/Twitter user wrote in reaction to the omission.

Another commented, “Michelle Trachtenberg acted her entire life. She deserved recognition. She deserves her flowers.”

Michelle Trachtenberg acted her entire life. She deserved recognition. She deserves her flowers. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/J0OgalEWHm — Liv Cawley (@OliviaCawley) March 3, 2025

Now I know Michelle Trachtenberg wasn’t an Oscar darling but they still could’ve put her up there at least like don’t be stingy?! — 𝐉𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨 (@waylojan) March 3, 2025

so fuck the oscar’s for not including michelle trachtenberg in the oscars in memoriam #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ks8oC8hkUQ — ian (@bbmbabystan) March 3, 2025

I can’t believe Michelle Trachtenberg was not included in the Oscar’s memoriam, it almost feels disrespectful — princess mavs (@mavagomez_) March 3, 2025

PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY GIRL MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AJx2rcEKgx — 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 🪦 (@horrorsthetics) March 3, 2025

It’s so gross that they left Michelle Trachtenberg out of the Oscars “In Memoriam” just because she was never in an Oscars level film? So disgusting. More proof of what Hollywood thinks of women. — Pussy Willow (@willowthatpuss) March 3, 2025

the oscar’s completely ignoring Michelle Trachtenberg during the memoriam is so nasty what… — ♱ (@cinemetary) March 3, 2025

Needless to say, Michelle Trachtenberg won’t be forgotten anytime soon.