The ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast Reactions To Michelle Trachtenberg’s Death Are Heartbreaking

After heartbreaking news dropped on Feb. 27 that our favorite 2000s TV icon Michelle Trachtenberg had tragically passed away at age 39, fans took to social media in remembrance of the actress they adored. However, fans weren’t the only ones who shared memories and heartfelt messages about Trachtenberg —her Gossip Girl co-stars also paid tribute to the actress online and their posts had me crying.

Being a pure icon of the 2000s, Tratchenberg was no stranger to TV and film. From her various roles in anything and everything that screams Y2K, like Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Disney’s Ice Princess, anyone you came across was bound to recognize her face. Yet, amongst the many characters Trachtenberg played, it was role as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl that audiences, young and old, adored.

Not long after news of their death made headlines, the actress’s Gossip Girl co-stars took to Instagram to remember her.

Ed Westwick, who most notably played Chuck Bass in the show, was the first to share his reaction to Trachtenberg’s passing, taking to his Instagram story where he shared a photo of the actress along with the caption, “So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg. Sending Prayers.”

Jessica Szohr, who played Vanessa Abrams, took to her Instagram on Feb. 26 to share a carousel, which included images of her and Trachtenberg. “This amazing woman bursts onto the scene with energy that instantly brings a smile to your face,” she captioned the post. “She’s not only a true professional, but she’s also the perfect antidote to anyone who takes life a bit too seriously. Her kindness and outrageous sense of humor create an atmosphere of joy, both on set and beyond. We shared countless laughs during filming, over the phone, and at various events. Her captivating stories are so entertaining that you can’t help but want to hear more! She’s truly one of a kind. 💔”

Though the on-screen pair may have had their differences, it’s clear that that was purely television and their friendship spanned farther than anyone could have imagined.

Taylor Momsen, who played Jenny Humphrey, had many on-screen interactions with Trachtenberg through the course of the series, evidently harboring a true friendship that extended outside of filming. Momsen took to her Instagram to reminisce about Trachtenberg through the years, sharing solo photos of the late actress and ones of them together.

“In shock…When I met this girl 17 years ago I knew we’d be friends..she was smart and sassy, bold and sensitive, funny as fuck and filled with fire,” Momsen wrote. “She was simply awesome. I’ll miss our late night calls that no one should ever hear but us. She was always in my corner and there to support me whether I was right or wrong. I will miss you everyday my love..I think we truly understood each other and I am so grateful to have had a friend like you in my life for so long..You were a true friend to me which is a rarity in this world and I can’t believe I won’t hear your voice again..I hope you’re fucking up heaven for both of us..I love you so much Michelle, my heart is on the floor. I’m still in shock but I needed to honor her, she deserves more than this. I grieve with all her fans around the world, and my heart is with her family and loved ones. I have so much to say, but she’s the only one I’d want to say it to, my love to you all xxt”

In case I wasn’t crying before, this message brought it all out of me.

Our very own Nate Archibald, aka Chace Crawford, shared his own tribute post to Trachtenberg, posting photos of the two of them in various settings, one notably of him “pregnant” and her holding his stomach. “Michelle was one of a kind,” he captioned the post. “I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you ❤️”

Similar to Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, who played Lily van der Woodsen on the hit show, reposted a series of photos of Trachtenberg shared by an external account with the caption, “🤍🤍🕊️” Despite not sharing much, it’s evident that the shock of Trachtenberg’s passing has not worn off and probably won’t for a while.

Though not all cast members have publicly reacted to the news of Trachtenberg’s death, it’s not to say that they don’t care, as this news came both fast and as a shock to many. Reading these posts have definitely given me and fans a look into Trachtenberg’s life off-screen and that will forever be such a great gift.