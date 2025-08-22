Everyone’s favorite yearner has officially released his debut album, and the internet can’t keep it together. On Aug. 22, sombr released his debut album, I Barely Know Her. The album features hits like “back to friends,” “undressed,” and “12 to 12,” which have quickly become songs of the summer. The album’s 10 tracks capture the messy, romantic, angsty, and deeply-relatable songs that his fans know and love him for.

Since the album’s release, social media has flooded with memes that perfectly sum up the emotional chaos of listening to I Barely Know Her. TBH, it’s the perfect album to listen to while you just stare at the ceiling and silently crash-out. Needless to say, fans are proving that sombr has unlocked a universal listening experience. For many, the album cements him as the voice of yearning pop, creating songs that wrap soul-crushing lyrics in catchy melodies that make you want to dance through the tears.

The sombr takeover isn’t slowing down any time soon. Next month, he’ll kick off his sold-out Late Nights & Young Romance tour in North America. After that, he’s headed overseas for UK, European, Australian, and New Zealand tour dates that begin at the end of 2025. After all, what’s more cathartic than a community crash-out?

So, if you’re a certified yearner (or in need of a good spiral with a perfect soundtrack), sombr’s I Barely Know Her is a must-listen. Here are some beyond-hilarious memes that perfectly encapsulate the feeling of listening to this album.

listening to sombr’s album right now pic.twitter.com/RiN6evyRQs — *ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@delreytothemoon) August 21, 2025

sombr's entire album is crashing out and im so here for it — yasmin⸆⸉ is a showgirl (@thisisyastryin) August 21, 2025

listening to the album rn and i’m crashing out with him pic.twitter.com/FhipffOUlW — Larisa (@lixlarisa13) August 21, 2025

canal street by sombr pic.twitter.com/QvIzYVVvSp — kicia saw shawn 🤍 (@fldefender) August 22, 2025

sombr just causally dropped THE crash-out album of the year — anna ⭑ WILMA DAY (@annalovesyr) August 22, 2025

currently listening to the new sombr album… losing it — Léna (@gricious) August 22, 2025

WAIT AYYYY NEW SOMBR ALBUM pic.twitter.com/sM1Jxy5NFE — .alex ✩ hates tyler joseph (@SLUT4PIL0TS) August 22, 2025

this really is his cornelia street. the sombr propaganda is working pic.twitter.com/EAs2RILvNb — ً (@americanreqiuem) August 22, 2025

how it feels listening to new sombr album without some annoying bitch in your ear telling you his music is bad pic.twitter.com/inY4YuZIJH — eva 🌿💗 (@phhsluverry) August 21, 2025

how it feels to listen to the new sombr album at midnight when you can't sing out loud pic.twitter.com/KlMbqo1XLK — clo* 𝖘𝖈𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖉🪉 (@shedmyleaves) August 21, 2025

Sombr’s last project was his 2023 EP, in another life. Since then, he’s released singles including “do i ever cross your mind,” “perfume,” and “makes me want you.” Ahead of the album’s release, sombr even performed a free pop-up concert on Aug. 21 on Canal Street (which is also the name of one of the album’s tracks) in New York City. To keep the promo going, when the clock struck midnight on release day, sombr took to his Instagram Stories to share a link to his album, writing, “my baby is out. i hope it can mean something to you.”

Fans have been eager for the release of the album, especially after sombr’s “12 to 12” music video featured none other than pop princess Addison Rae, creating the steamiest music video of the summer. What’s more iconic than a music video featuring two iconic pop stars? Sombr sang Rae’s praises in an interview with Variety, saying, “I can’t begin to describe how flawless she is. She knows what she’s doing on camera.“ He sweetly ended his statement saying he has “nothing but love” for her.

Sombr is on the rise, and with a sold-out tour and a debut album that has the entire internet talking, it’s clear this is only the beginning.