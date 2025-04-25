Memes Of Katy Perry’s ‘Lifetimes Tour’ Are Taking Over The Internet

It turns out that Blue Origin isn’t the only thing making Katy Perry blast off. Following her April 14 takeoff into space with Jeff Bezos’s space tech company, Perry’s Lifetimes Tour has generated a lot of attention ahead of the tour’s U.S. leg, starting May 7. After kicking off the tour with her stop in Mexico City, Mexico on April 23, Perry debuted a space suit, space-themed dance moves, and other homages to her experience on the all-female space mission. Of course, the internet went wild with it, with memes about her tour.
Perry has quickly become closely intertwined with her space voyage, after her very short trip to space created its own meme-worthy moment. When the trip happened, fans were remarking her extravagant reaction to landing back on Earth after being in space for approximately 10 minutes. “Katy Perry went to space for like 4 minutes wtf is she kissing the ground for 😭,” one X user wrote. She also performed “What a Wonderful World” while in space for her other Blue Origin female crew members, and you already know the internet ran with this.
Seemingly embracing and leaning into these meme-worthy moments from space, Perry really put an emphasis on the galactic theme on her tour. Her tour attire featured a metallic bodysuit, contributing to her overall space-centric night, and she even invited two fans on stage to take a selfie with her after noticing them wearing NASA space suits. “I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline,” she joked before bringing them up. Besides all these subtle (and not-so-subtle) moments calling back to her recent trip to space, fans took to the internet to create some memes, truly highlighting the night.
Based on her extravagant choreography (much like her reaction to landing back on Earth), people have started making their way to Twitter to connect her interesting, space-themed dance moves and props.
Fans also couldn’t help but meme her supposed dance moves, which seemed robotic — detracting from the impact of the whole concert and seriousness of it for some fans.
I thought Perry going to space would be hit news, but these memes and the choreography of the tour seems to be the new talk of the town.