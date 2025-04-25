Memes Of Katy Perry’s ‘Lifetimes Tour’ Are Taking Over The Internet

It turns out that Blue Origin isn’t the only thing making Katy Perry blast off. Following her April 14 takeoff into space with Jeff Bezos’s space tech company, Perry’s Lifetimes Tour has generated a lot of attention ahead of the tour’s U.S. leg, starting May 7. After kicking off the tour with her stop in Mexico City, Mexico on April 23, Perry debuted a space suit, space-themed dance moves, and other homages to her experience on the all-female space mission. Of course, the internet went wild with it, with memes about her tour.

Perry has quickly become closely intertwined with her space voyage, after her very short trip to space created its own meme-worthy moment. When the trip happened, fans were remarking her extravagant reaction to landing back on Earth after being in space for approximately 10 minutes. “Katy Perry went to space for like 4 minutes wtf is she kissing the ground for 😭,” one X user wrote. She also performed “What a Wonderful World” while in space for her other Blue Origin female crew members, and you already know the internet ran with this.

katy perry getting up from her seat to perform when the gravity fades off in space pic.twitter.com/XMY3c1nQAL — kanishk (@kaxishk) April 14, 2025

Seemingly embracing and leaning into these meme-worthy moments from space, Perry really put an emphasis on the galactic theme on her tour. Her tour attire featured a metallic bodysuit, contributing to her overall space-centric night, and she even invited two fans on stage to take a selfie with her after noticing them wearing NASA space suits. “I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline,” she joked before bringing them up. Besides all these subtle (and not-so-subtle) moments calling back to her recent trip to space, fans took to the internet to create some memes, truly highlighting the night.

Based on her extravagant choreography (much like her reaction to landing back on Earth), people have started making their way to Twitter to connect her interesting, space-themed dance moves and props.

When Katy Perry isn’t too busy being an Astronaut or solving World Hunger she’s on stage sharing her talents with the entire World…. pic.twitter.com/qRL6EY5JKX — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 25, 2025

Katy Perry's "Lifetimes Tour" choreography really is something to behold pic.twitter.com/xjMFl4wwGn — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) April 24, 2025

now why does katy perry have darth maul’s lightsaber pic.twitter.com/hZbS4dB7rK — sage⁵⁰¹ 💌 andor era 🧡 (@ahsokasgoggles) April 24, 2025

Maybe instead of going to space she should have been rehearsing here fight scenes moves a little more — EDR (@EDDAVI) April 24, 2025

Fans also couldn’t help but meme her supposed dance moves, which seemed robotic — detracting from the impact of the whole concert and seriousness of it for some fans.

Singer Katy Perry (that looks nothing like her) has malfunctioned and glitched many times on stage or in front of the paparazzi in the past, but since she got back from her fake space launch and gone onto do her ‘Lifetimes’ world tour, her clone is rapidly slowing down and as you… pic.twitter.com/bZwUJLqNG8 — The Yorkshire Lass (@real_shirelass) April 25, 2025

The more videos I see of Katy Perry’s tour, the more she pisses me off.



Like I’m actually offended by how messy it is 😂 — tommˣ⁴ (@Saylor_Tommy) April 24, 2025

Every single video I am seeing from this Katy Perry tour is literally so cringe. Lmfao — tom (@Mistertom) April 24, 2025

She needs to cancel this tour before it cancels her career I’m so serious pic.twitter.com/BhIOF0sOte — Mo (@rwylmo) April 24, 2025

I’m gonna start a theory that’s a doppelgänger replaced katy perry in space and now has to perform on her tour and that’s y she can’t perform pic.twitter.com/fxVhOIY1Ne — shanz ☆ (@dearangelgracie) April 25, 2025

I thought Perry going to space would be hit news, but these memes and the choreography of the tour seems to be the new talk of the town.