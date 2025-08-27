These Memes About Travis & Taylor’s Engagement Are Sending Me

If you’ve just returned from the wilderness or somehow lost all access to the outside world, welcome back, drop everything, and listen up: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged. Swifties have already added making Aug. 26 an official holiday to their to-do list, along with collecting every Life of a Showgirl vinyl variation and finessing an invite to the wedding. And, yes — there are memes.
The two dropped the announcement on a joint Instagram post on a random Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 26), featuring the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨”. After all the conspiracy theories about Kelce proposing on the field of Super Bowl LIX (which, due to an unfortunate scoreboard result, meant that definitely didn’t happen), the “Love Story” singer is finally engaged. It was all hands on deck to get the information out, and everyone from ESPN to the Empire State Building has gotten in on their reactions.
The announcement also meant a lot of great memes from across social media platforms. Messages of congratulations from across the sports world came in, including plenty of jokes about rings got and ungotten (none of them made of paper). Swift appears to have finally reversed the prophecy, so let’s celebrate by taking a look at some of my favorite memes across social media.
I’m happy for them, but some of us are more invested than others.
And even Duolingo India saw the appeal:
Plus, some other major brands.
And… a building?
It’s all in good fun, and I’m laughing!
Congratulations, Travis and Taylor!