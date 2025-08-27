These Memes About Travis & Taylor’s Engagement Are Sending Me

If you’ve just returned from the wilderness or somehow lost all access to the outside world, welcome back, drop everything, and listen up: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged. Swifties have already added making Aug. 26 an official holiday to their to-do list, along with collecting every Life of a Showgirl vinyl variation and finessing an invite to the wedding. And, yes — there are memes.

The two dropped the announcement on a joint Instagram post on a random Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 26), featuring the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨”. After all the conspiracy theories about Kelce proposing on the field of Super Bowl LIX (which, due to an unfortunate scoreboard result, meant that definitely didn’t happen), the “Love Story” singer is finally engaged. It was all hands on deck to get the information out, and everyone from ESPN to the Empire State Building has gotten in on their reactions.

The announcement also meant a lot of great memes from across social media platforms. Messages of congratulations from across the sports world came in, including plenty of jokes about rings got and ungotten (none of them made of paper). Swift appears to have finally reversed the prophecy, so let’s celebrate by taking a look at some of my favorite memes across social media.

Can’t believe we got Travis Swift before gta6 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) August 26, 2025

Taylor!!!!! Let us know if you if you need wedding venue!! We have just the place!!! pic.twitter.com/Ow7x7DjCIC — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) August 26, 2025

If Taylor and Travis need any ideas for potential wedding venues, we know a few… #OneChicago pic.twitter.com/3rW12G08cy — Meet Us At Molly’s (@MeetUsatMollys) August 27, 2025

I’m happy for them, but some of us are more invested than others.

how it feels to watch Taylor Swift get engaged pic.twitter.com/g81ct175gw — 🐇 (@rubywdc) August 26, 2025

this is gonna be the closest thing america has ever had to a royal wedding — jessica (@enchantedjess13) August 26, 2025

Taylor/Travis wedding going to feature worse poetry readings than any random cousin — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 26, 2025

And even Duolingo India saw the appeal:

Plus, some other major brands.

Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨 pic.twitter.com/6ZIrC7CnC0 — Pixar (@Pixar) August 26, 2025

SUDDENLY I BELIEVE IN LOVE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Sour Patch Kids (@SourPatchKids) August 26, 2025

And… a building?

DROP EVERYTHING NOW pic.twitter.com/4LwzJm9MKU — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) August 26, 2025

It’s all in good fun, and I’m laughing!

can’t wait for jack antonoff to be a bridesmaid — hannah 🍅🍉 (@hannahcroteau) August 26, 2025

when she announces another album during her vows — TinasheWillRise (@sicksadchris) August 26, 2025

me telling everyone taylor and travis are engaged pic.twitter.com/pWlsgofsFG — kiki (@weallheartkiki) August 26, 2025

taylor swift engaged…. taylor swift owns all of her music….. new taylor swift album in october…… this is real life…. pic.twitter.com/UKDTGCvgWM — mirrorball ❤️‍🔥 (@penthouseheart) August 26, 2025

taylor swift announced 5 albums and an engagement since harry styles’ last album let that sink in pic.twitter.com/abfxGGZhH8 — ‏ؘ (@helllojojo) August 26, 2025

Seeing the Taylor swift engagement announcement 15 seconds after it was posted and having to wait for everyone else to see it pic.twitter.com/EwJ0ahCXpC — bella (@bonkeywong) August 26, 2025

Congratulations, Travis and Taylor!