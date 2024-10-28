Everything We Know About Prime Video’s ‘Cruel Intentions’

Whether you love movies like me or just enjoy classic 90s films, get ready for a new take on the smash hit Cruel Intentions. But this time, it’s not a movie, but rather an eight-part Prime Video series. The story is a modern twist of the cult classic that showcases what happens when power and reputation mean more than anything else. Here is all that you need to know.

While we don’t have a concrete storyline for the new adaptation, the series will feature some of the same elements as the 1999 movie. The trailer, which dropped on Oct. 24, teases more drama and action in the series, with sneak peeks into storylines those who saw the movie can look forward to.

The new series will follow two step-siblings Caroline Mertueil and Lucien Belmont, who have influence and power those in college can dream of. Caroline even says in the trailer, “Being one of us means holding the key to any door worth opening.” Greek life runs the elite institution of Manchester College — or at least it did until one little hazing incident threatens that power. Wanting to keep their status intact, the two step-siblings seek out Annie Grover to join Caroline’s sorority. She’s the daughter of the Vice President of the U.S. and the siblings believe that her status will allow them to keep their power. “Who would kick the Vice President’s daughter’s sorority off campus?,” Caroline says in the trailer.

While Caroline tries to keep her sorority and power intact she tasks her brother Lucien with seducing Annie to get her into Greek life. As a reward, Caroline offers him the one thing he’s always wanted, a chance to be with her. Lucien has no easy task as he has a reputation for being a playboy and flirt while Annie has been heavily sheltered and remains guarded. But, is that all that Lucien is or could there possibly be more to him? Also, will Annie play perfectly into Caroline and Lucien’s little game, or will she see that power is a cruel thing? I guess we’ll just have to watch to find out!

The star-studded cast for this thrilling drama includes Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Mertueil, Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont, and Gossip Girl‘s Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover. The cast also includes Sean Patrick Thomas, John Harlan Kim, and Dawn Ngo to name a few!

The cast is set to include characters from the first film however they’ve added new characters and storylines to help enrich the series.

The series is set to hit on Prime Video on Nov. 21. So get that Prime subscription ready and grab some popcorn as things are about to get interesting!