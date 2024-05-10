Megan Thee Stallion’s “BOA” Is A Diss At, Well, Everyone

Bestie, wake up! Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new diss track. The third song in her series of snake-inspired tracks including “COBRA” which was released in November 2023 and “HISS” which debuted in January, her latest release “BOA” shocked fans. With cryptic lyrics and a sampling of Gwen Stefani’s 2004 record “What Are You Waiting For?” many are wondering about the “BOA” lyrics mean and what they’re about — or better yet, who they’re about.

ICYMI, Meg’s song before this, “HISS,” was dropped as part of an unexpected feud with Nicki Minaj, which led Minaj to drop “Big Foot” in response. Nothing has happened between the two rappers since, but there are definite warning shots in “BOA” that seem to be aimed at just about everyone in the rap world.

Meg starts off hot, rapping, “I know I’m different, I’m one of a kind / I took off on bitches and left ’em behind / How do you hate me if I’m on your mind?” This is seemingly a nod to Meg’s continued feud with rapper Nicki Minaj, as well as her online haters and bullies.

Seemingly, the track is a warning to everyone with a call out that time’s up in the chorus. “B*tch yo time up, why is you not clockin’ out? Doin’ shit for TikTok/ B*tch, I’m really hip-hop.”

Fans think that the chorus is talking about Nicki Minaj who, in their opinion, has continued to create music that’s less popular. Additionally, Meg’s verse jabs at rappers whose songs are hyped up on TikTok, while Megan continues to be popular with less of a TikTok presence: “They all know my shit hot, ain’t listen when your shit drop /All my diamonds dancin’, I ain’t need to make no TikTok.”

Many fans think this song is also about Nicki Minaj with one fan commenting “One thing about Megan is she know how to get under Nicki without saying her name” on Megan’s Instagram.

The music video features some 90s and Y2K video game vibes, as we watch Megan go head-to-head in a street fight-style video game called “BOA: Curse of the Serpent Woman,” which eventually transitions from the game to the real world. The details in the video and on Megan’s Instagram are insane and create such a vibe altogether.

“BOA” was released on May 10, just days before Megan Thee Stallion’s first headlining tour, the Hot Girl Summer Tour, which already has 13 sold-out arena shows. This new era comes for Megan after she was signed to Warner Music Group in February 2024.

In an April interview with Women’s Health, Megan opened up about entering an era of rebirth in her career as she prepares to release a new album before the summer. Her last album Traumazine was released in 2022 and has fans begging for more since.

“I’m getting into a better space with making music that is still true to myself but also true to my message,” she told Women’s Health. “I am very much a flower, but my flower has thorns.”

I don’t think this will be the last diss track we get from Megan while she is in an era of standing up for herself. If you need me, I’ll be waiting for this album to drop.