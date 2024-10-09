Megan The Stallion Announced Hottieween 2024 — Here’s When Tix Go On Sale

Hotties, it’s time to get into the Halloween spirit, because Megan Thee Stallion is bringing something special to the city of Chicago! Megan is known for her pumpkin head photos, which she shares to commemorate Halloween each year and adds on to the excitement of the spooky season looming in. This Halloween, Megan is also preparing her annual “Hottieween” celebration that will give back in a special way.

On Oct. 8, the “Mamushi” rapper announced that she’s bringing her annual Hottieween party to the windy city on Oct. 31. She also shared that the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards her Pete and Thomas Foundation, which, according to its website, “is dedicated to giving resources to women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities.”

So when can fans get their hands on tickets to Megan’s Hottieween 2024? According to the IG post, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 11. “Hottieween is BIGGER than ever this year,” Megan announced on Instagram. “Trust me, you don’t wanna miss this one 😉 See you soon.”

If you are unfamiliar with Megan’s annual Halloween celebration, allow me to fill you in. “Hottieween” is Megan’s version of Halloween, where she adds her own twist to it by celebrating the holiday with her fans and celebrity guests. The origin of “Hottieween” dates back to 2019, when Megan released a mini-series titled “Megan Thee Stallion P.I. in HOTTIEWEEN.” The mini-series was created by the artist herself, and directed by Teyana Taylor. Along with the mini-series, Megan threw the first celebration of “Hottieween” that same year, which brought all of her fans together to see her perform her hit single, “Cash Shit.”

In 2023, notable guests such as Victoria Monét and GloRilla made appearances at Hottieween, which had a Tim Burton theme. Megan even donned an Alice In Wonderland-inspired costume. 2023 Hottieween’s celebration took place in Atlanta, and the two before that happened in Los Angeles.

With Megan bringing the Halloween spirit to Chicago, the vibe and aesthetic will for sure match the overall tone of the Windy City. BRB, setting an alarm to buy my tickets on Oct. 11.