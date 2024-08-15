Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Can’t Help But Fangirl Over Beyoncé, Too

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla proved that they’re the ultimate girls’ girls while giving us all the tea in the latest episode of Instagram’s podcast, Close Friends Only. Of course, fans were seated to learn more about this duo’s budding sisterhood. And who could blame them? The rappers are two of the biggest names in the music industry and they’re also icons in their own rights.

Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t stopped topping the music charts, especially after her MEGAN album was released in June 2024. Let’s be honest, we all break out in the “Mamushi” dance every now and again. As for GloRilla, she’s been dominating the airways and social media with her hit song “Yeah Glo!”

With GloRilla having finished her stint on the Hot Girl Summer Tour on Aug.1, this Close Friends Only episode came at the perfect time. The two talked about everything, from their tour to their shared love of Beyoncé. Here are some of the things they talked about during their convo.

The start of their friendship wasn’t perfect.

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla became fast friends, but their first impressions of each other weren’t what you would have thought.

“I first met you at your Hottieween party last year, and I ain’t gonna lie, I was kinda shy. You were just acting like you weren’t drinking that night,” GloRilla said. “In my head, I’m like, ‘This b*tch ain’t acting like she ain’t drinking,’ like, ‘What’s up with this b*tch?'”

Megan then shared her side of the story. “You is not telling the truth!” she said. “You know what it is? ‘Cause you be coming late and then you be like, ‘Yeah, come on, let’s turn up.’ First of all, you need to catch up. That’s what you don’t like to do: You don’t like to catch up.”

Later on in the episode, the rappers shared their first impressions of each other.

“You was nice when I first met you… you were sweet as f*ck,” GloRilla said. “I mean, you come off as standoff-ish…So that’s why I told you I was shy.”

Then it was Megan’s turn. “I really didn’t know what you was gonna be like before I met you. I was like, OK, from afar, you was turnt, but I didn’t know how turnt it was gonna be,” she said. “I ain’t know if it was some bullsh*t for, like, Instagram, or if it was gonna be real life. But then when I got to know you, I was like, ‘Yes, this might be my cousin! This is my people!’ So yeah, I thought you was really sweet, too, and I thought you was funny as hell.”

They’re Both Beyoncé Stans.

The girlies are never discreet about their love for Beyoncé and neither are Megan and GloRilla!

“I was geeked when I met her,” GloRilla said before asking Megan how she felt meeting Queen Bey for the first time.

“Talking about Beyoncé still makes me nervous,” the “Cobra” rapper said with a laugh. “Beyoncé is really like Beyoncé… I just love Beyoncé.

IDK if Beyoncé has a “Close Friends” on IG but if she does, Megan and GloRilla would be more than happy to be part of it.

“Can you put me and Glo in it,” Megan asked the camera as she shared her message to Beyoncé. GloRilla, on the other hand, was fully delulu and said, “I got Beyoncé in my Close Friends.” Speak it into existence Glo!

Um, They’re not each other’s close friends?

GloRilla and Megan are clearly besties but one thing they’re not are Close Friends on IG. GloRilla said she’s “only my friends’s Close Friends,” before Megan said she would add Glo to her Close Friends.

But immediately after Glo said she would add Megan to hers, the “Hiss” rapper asked, “B*tch, why I’m not in your close friends?” Glo then shot back with, “B*tch, I’m not yours.”

How can two people who’ve worked closely and recently toured together not be each other’s Close Friends on IG? Megan couldn’t even believe this. “That’s so crazy, I let you watch me do crazy sh*t all day,” she said. “And I can’t know what you posting to Close Friends? That’s messed up.”

There’s a lot more that the two music icons touched on in their podcast, so head over to Close Friends Only to learn more. And stay tuned for who’s going to be on the podcast next!